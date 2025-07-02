BFoe
“MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s liberal majority struck down the state’s 176-year-old abortion ban on Wednesday, ruling 4-3 that it was superseded by newer state laws regulating the procedure, including statutes that criminalize abortions only after a fetus can survive outside the womb.“
As a WI resident and voter, I am delighted to see my vote for liberal WI Supreme Court justices paying off. This is a great day for women’s rights and reproductive freedom in WI.
