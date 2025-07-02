Law WI Supreme Court strikes down abortion ban

“MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s liberal majority struck down the state’s 176-year-old abortion ban on Wednesday, ruling 4-3 that it was superseded by newer state laws regulating the procedure, including statutes that criminalize abortions only after a fetus can survive outside the womb.“
Wisconsin Supreme Court’s liberal majority strikes down 176-year-old abortion ban

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s liberal majority struck down the state’s 176-year-old abortion ban on Wednesday, ruling 4-3 that it was superseded by newer state laws regulating the procedure, including statutes that criminalize abortions only after a fetus can survive outside the womb. It was in...
As a WI resident and voter, I am delighted to see my vote for liberal WI Supreme Court justices paying off. This is a great day for women’s rights and reproductive freedom in WI.
 
When are men going to get the right to not support a child they didn't want? When is paternity fraud going to be made illegal? Why are all reproductive rights female?
 
When are men going to get the right to not support a child they didn't want? When is paternity fraud going to be made illegal? Why are all reproductive rights female?
I'm guessing when men give birth and raise the baby, abortion would be available at every gas station...
 
