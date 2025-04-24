Whyte v Clarke - UK HW Scene

treelo
Dec 19, 2001
Is this the natural progression for the UK HW scene or do you think Wardley is better suited to a Whyte fight?
And where does Itauma fit in, i feel like Moses is being taken down a different path but would love to see him in with some of these UK guys
Also, and i say this with a bit of hesitation, but if i was Itauma's promoter i would try and get him in against one of these guy and then try and tease Joshua into a fight, that would launch him big time onto the world stage, i think once we know Itauma can beat one of the tougher fighters hanging around, he may move on very quickly
