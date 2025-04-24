Whyte v Clarke - UK HW Scene

Is this the natural progression for the UK HW scene or do you think Wardley is better suited to a Whyte fight?

And where does Itauma fit in, i feel like Moses is being taken down a different path but would love to see him in with some of these UK guys

Also, and i say this with a bit of hesitation, but if i was Itauma's promoter i would try and get him in against one of these guy and then try and tease Joshua into a fight, that would launch him big time onto the world stage, i think once we know Itauma can beat one of the tougher fighters hanging around, he may move on very quickly
 
I think Whyte would be an easier fight for Fabio than Miller at this point imo.
Wardley is signed to Dillian’s management though, so this fight would never happen, atleast not at this point
 
i'm not sure what Whyte is up to TBH, dodgy fights that arent televised and his suspect history with "stuff"

I also have no idea who "Miller" is, im getting old, spell it out in simples so us old guys know what is going on, unless you are talking about Jarell, who is an American fatty/fighter
 
