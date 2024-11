Wrestling is based around competition and it can start at a very young age. It's an organized sport in nearly every school in the US, Canada, and Eastern Europe. Huge talent pool, competition/results focused, and physically/mentally grueling..... And with all those things in place, we're talking about the one art in MMA that dictates where the fight will take place. As a wrestler you have more choices in an MMA match.



Wrestling is the best base for MMA because of those things.