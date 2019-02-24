why would you need a WiFi printer?

I don't understand why all these printers sold today have built in WiFi.

If you have a wifi network that means you have a wireless router, and you can just plug your printer into that and anyone on your network can print from it wirelessly

It seems like a waste of money to pay for a wifi feature that's built in to the printer.
 
I don't know if you've heard of it or not, but people carry around these devices called smart phones now. They can take pictures with them.
 
One less wire. More options for locating the printer. And the interface for setting up a printer through wi-fi tends to be a little easier than through traditional networking.
 
I have a wireless printer and it's handy for me since I don't have a lot of extra desk space around my PC. So I can stuff it somewhere across the room and still use it.
 
Printer hangs out in the bedroom/office and router in the living room
 
WiFi printers are so much better than the past. I still have a box of 5 different serial cables and adapters from the olden days.

Now you give it 120v and it just works.
 
So i can have it in my hidden basement room illegally printing currency without needing to run a wire
 
mb23100 said:
So i can have it in my hidden basement room illegally printing currency without needing to run a wire


You only think there isn't a wire.

181134.jpg
 
Loiosh said:
You only think there isn't a wire.

181134.jpg

I gotta go back and watch that show. I saw the first season and liked it but didnt watch anymore. Hbo on demand had the order of the episodes messed up so i kept getting confused cause i was watching some of them out of order.
 
I had an Epson printer that fucking sucked.

Used it less than a handful of times and it stopped working.
 
So you don't have to keep your router and your printer in the same place. Maybe you want your desktop hardwired to the router for fastest speed but you want the printer where everyone in the house can access it.
 
Satsui Ryu said:
One less wire. More options for locating the printer. And the interface for setting up a printer through wi-fi tends to be a little easier than through traditional networking.

Yeah. I like to do most of my work in my living room, so the printer is just under the coffee table. That is a lot better than trying to put it near my router which is a bit out of the way.
 
i hardwire my HP officejet.. can't stand wifi only printers because it would lose connectivity randomly all the fucking time
 
It's a nice technology for large plotters which can't be installed just anywhere.
 
its good if your printer is in a differnt area.. like differnt room or state
 
I print directly from my phone to my printer
 
