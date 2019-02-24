why would you need a WiFi printer?

Fedorgasm
I don't understand why all these printers sold today have built in WiFi.
If you have a wifi network that means you have a wireless router, and you can just plug your printer into that and anyone on your network can print from it wirelessly
It seems like a waste of money to pay for a wifi feature that's built in to the printer.
