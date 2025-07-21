Why would the UFC post the 319 card with a TBD co-main event?

So as I'm sure many of you noticed during the ppv broadcast last weekend they showed the little hype trailer for UFC 319, and with it they displayed the Co-Main as "TBD"Strategically, purely from a marketing standpoint, what is the advantage to doing this?The fight is in less than one month and you can't announce a co main? Let's just assume that the UFC is working on something hoping to pull through last minute, why not just call MVP Vs cannonier the ppv main event? Then if this fight they can't even announce within less than 30 days of this event falls through(probably will) at least they didn't promise it.Wouldn't it be better to surprise people with this supposed "TBD" Co-Main event? Not knowing what it is one month before the card is stupid enough, but promising it when you can surprise people is beyond stupid.