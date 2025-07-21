  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Why would the UFC post the 319 card with a TBD co-main event?

RockyLockridge

RockyLockridge

The Champ has a nap
@Steel
Joined
Oct 25, 2013
Messages
31,973
Reaction score
36,050
So as I'm sure many of you noticed during the ppv broadcast last weekend they showed the little hype trailer for UFC 319, and with it they displayed the Co-Main as "TBD"

1753131314691.jpeg


Strategically, purely from a marketing standpoint, what is the advantage to doing this?

The fight is in less than one month and you can't announce a co main? Let's just assume that the UFC is working on something hoping to pull through last minute, why not just call MVP Vs cannonier the ppv main event? Then if this fight they can't even announce within less than 30 days of this event falls through(probably will) at least they didn't promise it.

Wouldn't it be better to surprise people with this supposed "TBD" Co-Main event? Not knowing what it is one month before the card is stupid enough, but promising it when you can surprise people is beyond stupid.
 
Last edited:
As of 5 PM, Monday, July 21st, on UFC.com:

1753132499073.png

Looking like Neal/Prates is the co-main.
 
Considering it's a month away, I'm not sure what matchup they could get at the last minute. Maybe Paddy vs Gatheje, but Paddy seems like a guy that lets himself go between training camps.
 
RockyLockridge said:
So as I'm sure many of you noticed during the ppv broadcast last weekend they showed the little hype trailer for UFC 319, and with it they displayed the Co-Main as "TBD"

View attachment 1105092


Strategically, purely from a marketing standpoint, what is the advantage to doing this?

The fight is in less than one month and you can't announce a co main? Let's just assume that the UFC is working on something hoping to pull through last minute, why not just call MVP Vs cannonier the ppv main event? Then if this fight they can't even announce within less than 30 days of this event falls through(probably will) at least they didn't promise it.

Wouldn't it be better to surprise people with this supposed "TBD" Co-Main event? Not knowing what it is one month before the card is stupid enough, but promising it when you can surprise people is beyond stupid.
Click to expand...
I like TBD in this one. While TBD has just lost a controversial split decision, he's still young and has a lot of potential. We need to give him time to develop into the triple champ we all think he can become. A grizzled veteran and former champ like TBD is the perfect opponent for him to bounce back and test his mettle against elite competition under the bright spotlight of a Co-main event of a big PPV
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Considering it's a month away, I'm not sure what matchup they could get at the last minute. Maybe Paddy vs Gatheje, but Paddy seems like a guy that lets himself go between training camps.
Click to expand...
Dricus alluded this was the Co-Main, but paddy deconfirms and claims there's no chance he could make weight
 
Jesus. Sherdog just needs to take over the UFC at this point. Bunch of retards think they know better than the people who created a multi billion dollar business.
 
Leonard Haid said:
As of 5 PM, Monday, July 21st, on UFC.com:

View attachment 1105094

Looking like Neal/Prates is the co-main.
Click to expand...
But that main card has 4 fights so this tells you one fight is missing atleast, though this does not specify a Co-Main event

markys00 said:
Jesus. Sherdog just needs to take over the UFC at this point. Bunch of retards think they know better than the people who created a multi billion dollar business.
Click to expand...

I know right?
 
RockyLockridge said:
Dricus alluded this was the Co-Main, but paddy deconfirms and claims there's no chance he could make weight
Click to expand...
I figured.

I mean heavyweights don't have to cut weight, so we could see Aspinall vs Gane come together at the last moment. That would be an amazing addition to the card.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,333
Messages
57,594,159
Members
175,760
Latest member
Stevo76

Share this page

Back
Top