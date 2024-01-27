Social Why woman only care about looks?

I Fusion I

I Fusion I

Everything you can imagine is real
@Brown
Joined
Dec 30, 2020
Messages
4,498
Reaction score
2,451
You always hear about how men are superficial and only care about looks. I think women have a dating privilege and are pickier than men on very popular ways of meeting people such as dating apps. And everyone knows dating apps are always about looks. They always always filter men by their looks disregarding bios or information about them.

Physical appearance is the first filter. If you are not attractive, then you are pretty much discarded for dating.

Height - how long are your legs

Face - bones and harmony - colpring

Physique - size, insertion, muscle

So, whatever is Roids, LL, surgery or natty improvement. You need to do your best or you’re gonna be a miserable, lonely, male.

Do you agree?
 
I Fusion I said:
You always hear about how men are superficial and only care about looks. I think women have a dating privilege and are pickier than men on very popular ways of meeting people such as dating apps. And everyone knows dating apps are always about looks. They always always filter men by their looks disregarding bios or information about them.

Physical appearance is the first filter. If you are not attractive, then you are pretty much discarded for dating.

Height - how long are your legs

Face - bones and harmony - colpring

Physique - size, insertion, muscle

So, whatever is Roids, LL, surgery or natty improvement. You need to do your best or you’re gonna be a miserable, lonely, male.

Do you agree?
Click to expand...


You're falling apart sir.
You really need a confidence boost and it has nothing to do with your looks brother.

You are looking way to hard into this shit.
 
Snackbar said:
Sorry your ugly bro.
Click to expand...

I'm not even ugly. Can send pics on telegram to proof.

lsa said:
"You need to do your best or you’re gonna be a miserable, lonely, male."


sounds like you are not doing your best....
Click to expand...

I am.

StonedLemur said:
You're falling apart sir.
You really need a confidence boost and it has nothing to do with your looks brother.

You are looking way to hard into this shit.
Click to expand...

Confidence does nothing. Just see someone in the face and reject him cause his eyes aren’t upturned.

Most confident and interesting guy will lose to a bum, low IQ good-looking guy.
 
I Fusion I said:
I'm not even ugly. Can send pics on telegram to proof.



I am.



Confidence does nothing. Just see someone in the face and reject him cause his eyes aren’t upturned.

Most confident and interesting guy will lose to a bum, low IQ good-looking guy.
Click to expand...

You're 100% wrong on that sir.

You're looking for an external solution to an internal problem.
 
The best, most successful family man in my family is my uncle, who is a 5ft2 brown man who is bald on top with white hair around.

I don't know how he snagged my mothers sister, but I'm 37 and throughout all of my life, I've known them as happily married. Not once have I heard of any volatility in that relationship.

He's charming, funny and a man's man, in that he's dedicated his life as a tradesman, bought his home and has extended and improved the hell out of it over the years.

Then again, I don't know of the circumstances that bought them together. I do know, however, that the internet and it's sense of humour can be outright poisonous.

Take short people. It's common for them to be the butt of jokes, but who wants to be identified with a laughing stock?
 
Your appearance isn't the main thing holding you back. There are some women that will reject you on something physical like height, but there are more than plenty out there that care more about your personality and things like whether you are reliable/dependable/have your shit together.
 
Municipal Waste said:
Im above average looking, big dick, probably 6‘3“, around 215-225 lbs, good education and still never had success on any dating app because I’m a boring piece of shit which I’m more than happy with.

Dude, you sound sickly desperate for confirmation.
Click to expand...
We're twinsies. And same here. Never had any luck on those things either.
 
There's a grain of truth to what you're saying op, but only a grain. You can only control, what's actually inside your control, which is you and you alone. You're looking to blame the world and that doesn't get you anywhere.

Social media and dating apps have certainly fucked the dating market up. Between 2006 and 2016, I got a body count in the mid 40s. From 2017 to 2024, my body count is 1 (I dated a girl off and on for 5 years in there). In that same time, I finished my degree, massively increased my income, went to therapy, bought my dream truck, and generally got my life together. I'm 6'4, and I'd say I'm above average in looks. And still I get zero dates from dating apps.

I don't know what the answer is, but I know what the answer is not. And the answer is not to externalize all of your problems and focusing on shit that's outside of your control. Maximize what you can control (you), and let the chips fall where they may.
 
StonedLemur said:
You're 100% wrong on that sir.

You're looking for an external solution to an internal problem.
Click to expand...

Extern and outside is what matters. Not the the inside.

blackheart said:
There's a grain of truth to what you're saying op, but only a grain. You can only control, what's actually inside your control, which is you and you alone. You're looking to blame the world and that doesn't get you anywhere.

Social media and dating apps have certainly fucked the dating market up. Between 2006 and 2016, I got a body count in the mid 40s. From 2017 to 2024, my body count is 1 (I dated a girl off and on for 5 years in there). In that same time, I finished my degree, massively increased my income, went to therapy, bought my dream truck, and generally got my life together. I'm 6'4, and I'd say I'm above average in looks. And still I get zero dates from dating apps.

I don't know what the answer is, but I know what the answer is not. And the answer is not to externalize all of your problems and focusing on shit that's outside of your control. Maximize what you can control (you), and let the chips fall where they may.
Click to expand...

I am maximizing both and changing the outside. But I just hate the game. Average = ugly nowadays.

It’s near impossible. 40 body could means you had a very good run atleast. That’s slayer
BreatheSherBro said:
Your appearance isn't the main thing holding you back. There are some women that will reject you on something physical like height, but there are more than plenty out there that care more about your personality and things like whether you are reliable/dependable/have your shit together.
Click to expand...

Tales from the basement. None of that does anything. Unless you are attractive
Pliny Pete said:
If that was true then ole Pete wouldnt be fucking on the reg
Click to expand...

Are you successful? Rich? Tall?
 
I Fusion I said:
You always hear about how men are superficial and only care about looks. I think women have a dating privilege and are pickier than men on very popular ways of meeting people such as dating apps. And everyone knows dating apps are always about looks. They always always filter men by their looks disregarding bios or information about them.

Physical appearance is the first filter. If you are not attractive, then you are pretty much discarded for dating.

Height - how long are your legs

Face - bones and harmony - colpring

Physique - size, insertion, muscle

So, whatever is Roids, LL, surgery or natty improvement. You need to do your best or you’re gonna be a miserable, lonely, male.

Do you agree?
Click to expand...
Bullshit... they also care abut money and fame.
 
Contempt said:
Bullshit... they also care abut money and fame.
Click to expand...

Hard to archieve or to show. And also, you can get rejected with both.

Only LOOKS work tbh.
Cole train said:
Just sniff coke and fuck hookers like a normal person
Click to expand...

You do coke? Since when? And how regularly? I thinking on trying it but doesn’t seem worth it yet
 
If that os the case then perfect motivation for man to go so.e other places for date ,store library or something else. I agree superfical ones are in clubs online and colleges
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,204
Messages
54,984,231
Members
174,538
Latest member
Sheri

Share this page

Back
Top