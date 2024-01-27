I Fusion I
Everything you can imagine is real
You always hear about how men are superficial and only care about looks. I think women have a dating privilege and are pickier than men on very popular ways of meeting people such as dating apps. And everyone knows dating apps are always about looks. They always always filter men by their looks disregarding bios or information about them.
Physical appearance is the first filter. If you are not attractive, then you are pretty much discarded for dating.
Height - how long are your legs
Face - bones and harmony - colpring
Physique - size, insertion, muscle
So, whatever is Roids, LL, surgery or natty improvement. You need to do your best or you’re gonna be a miserable, lonely, male.
Do you agree?
