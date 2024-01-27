There's a grain of truth to what you're saying op, but only a grain. You can only control, what's actually inside your control, which is you and you alone. You're looking to blame the world and that doesn't get you anywhere.



Social media and dating apps have certainly fucked the dating market up. Between 2006 and 2016, I got a body count in the mid 40s. From 2017 to 2024, my body count is 1 (I dated a girl off and on for 5 years in there). In that same time, I finished my degree, massively increased my income, went to therapy, bought my dream truck, and generally got my life together. I'm 6'4, and I'd say I'm above average in looks. And still I get zero dates from dating apps.



I don't know what the answer is, but I know what the answer is not. And the answer is not to externalize all of your problems and focusing on shit that's outside of your control. Maximize what you can control (you), and let the chips fall where they may.