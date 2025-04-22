Why Will Men Always Try to Hit on the Bartender?

Gabe
Saturdays are for the Boys
@Silver
Feb 8, 2015
There were two guys at the family Mexican restaurant earlier hitting on the female bartender that was half their age. As a straight man it baffles me because there is just no statistical chance that they will get the desired result. I’ve never seen a guy hook up with a random bartender at any bar or club. Have you? It’s obviously not just talking because he could just do that with his friend. Why are men, especially older men, obsessed with this?