Why Will Men Always Try to Hit on the Bartender?

There were two guys at the family Mexican restaurant earlier hitting on the female bartender that was half their age. As a straight man it baffles me because there is just no statistical chance that they will get the desired result. I’ve never seen a guy hook up with a random bartender at any bar or club. Have you? It’s obviously not just talking because he could just do that with his friend. Why are men, especially older men, obsessed with this?
 
Men don't always recognize how old and unattractive they've become.

So inside if you feel the same at 40 that you did at 25, I could see how you might just use the same moves that used to work for you, and then be confused at why the sandwich girl doesn't seem interested.
 
I hooked up with a couple bartenders in my younger days, pulled em right off work, one blonde white chick and one smoking hot Chicana, separate occasions obviously, bartenders love to party and theyre used to the excitement and night life and wild times that come with it, at least thats my personal experience, you sound weird
 
giphy.gif
 
I think it's just human nature. Most men flirt with waitresses and bartenders when they're out drinking.

Why do guys give strippers roses and gifts when they do nothing with them outside the strip club? I use to have a neighbor who was a stripper and she would tell me stories about guys. She even would give me roses for my kitchen table because she was just going to throw them away.
 
When I traveled a lot, most bartenders were flirts because it was good for them in the tip department.

I never really tried to but I did get a few numbers back then, my mid 30's.

Basically, I don't see an issue if everyone is having a good time. There's a line of course.
 
Some years ago I was hanging out with some guy I hadn't seen since highschool, and he was chatting about this whole incel redpill rhetoric that only the top 10% males get girls and reproduce, and how girls will marry betas with money to rear the children they have with the alphas or whatever, how it's impossible to get girls blah blah....
I was like let's go get a beer then, damn, at least a drink is attainable.

At the bar I pulled this hot blonde shot girl on front of him. Just started chatting her up said she was a dancer I told her come over some time I have a lot of records and a turntable, got her number in under a minute.
It was pretty funny and I did it mostly to prove a point, I guess I felt less shy on the company of a friend as well.

I lost the phone number though.
 
Because they like to flirt too and they want bigger tips $$$$$
 
Not with me but i have seen it happen
 
doesnt apply to lots of sherdoggers who still claim to look like college students or early-mid 20 year olds despite being 40 closing in on 50.
 
When in strip clubs you always hit in the waitresses and bartenders. They're usually hot but ignored by most of the patrons.
 
It does happen, I fucked a bartender from a hotel bar I was staying at. It did take til the last day of a 3 night stay and she was older than me. It happens though. Shoot the ball as much as possible
 
Because a lot of men are stupid.

With that said though, any woman ever who genuinely senses a high value man nearby will always have that dude in her radar on the next time she goes hunting for a husband or boyfriend.
 
