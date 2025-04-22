Why Will Men Always Try to Hit on the Bartender?

Some years ago I was hanging out with some guy I hadn't seen since highschool, and he was chatting about this whole incel redpill rhetoric that only the top 10% males get girls and reproduce, and how girls will marry betas with money to rear the children they have with the alphas or whatever, how it's impossible to get girls blah blah....

I was like let's go get a beer then, damn, at least a drink is attainable.



At the bar I pulled this hot blonde shot girl on front of him. Just started chatting her up said she was a dancer I told her come over some time I have a lot of records and a turntable, got her number in under a minute.

It was pretty funny and I did it mostly to prove a point, I guess I felt less shy on the company of a friend as well.



I lost the phone number though.