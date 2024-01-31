Why were you attacked?

You get home late one night and as you're walking to your front door, you're struck from behind!



You fall down on your stomach, in pain and disoriented from being hit in the head. You hear several voices and realize your attacker is not alone.



A guy jumps on your back and presses a pistol against your head.



He says, "I should pull this trigger right now after what you did, [your name]... But I'm going to give you a chance. You have 24 hours to leave town and never come back. If you ever get within 100 miles of this place again, you're dead."



Then you wake up lying on the ground alone. He must've hit you again before driving away.



You don't understand who would do this to you or why. You begin wracking your brain trying to remember all the people you might have pissed off lately, and right now your best theory is...



(Share your best theory. If this exact thing happened to you right now, who would you suspect is behind it and why?)