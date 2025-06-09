Why were Joe and DC riding Joshua Van’s nuts so hard?

He put on a good performance, but his opponent looked like trash. Every time Van landed a jab Joe was on the brink of orgasm, shouting about how beautiful Van’s boxing is. DC actually had the nerve to claim he was going to talk to some pro boxer (forgot which one he name dropped) after the event about how great Joshua Van’s boxing is.

Reminds me of other mediocre fighters who had completely manufactured hype trains, e.g. Joe Pyfer, Bo Nickal, etc. Wouldn’t be surprised if Van makes an appearance on the Rogan podcast.
 
He's 23. He's 7-1 in the UFC. And he's an all action fighter. He may not be elite or ever end up there, but I love to watch his fights. He deserves some flowers. You're likely just a hater who doesn't appreciate shit.
 
He's quickly proving to be must watch TV. And is young with promise. Flyweight can be still be shallow on depth of stars/notable names to promote. So when interesting guys come along at the weight class it's worth shining them up.
 
Substance Abuse said:
He's 23. He's 7-1 in the UFC. And he's an all action fighter. He may not be elite or ever end up there, but I love to watch his fights. He deserves some flowers. You're likely just a hater who doesn't appreciate shit.
Deserves flowers? Ok, but does he deserve to be talked about like some reincarnation of Muhammad Ali because he TKO’d Bruno Silva? No, sorry, not a hater - the commentary team was out of control glazing Van.
 
prime_lobov said:
Deserves flowers? Ok, but does he deserve to be talked about like some reincarnation of Muhammad Ali because he TKO’d Bruno Silva? No, sorry, not a hater - the commentary team was out of control glazing Van.
Three things:

1.) Rogan and DC are shit.
Dos.) It’s their job to upsell fighters.
C.) You're exaggerating.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Three things:

1.) Rogan and DC are shit.
Dos.) It’s their job to upsell fighters.
C.) You're exaggerating.
Fair enough, C is arguable though. They were noticeably aroused at Van’s every strike. Moreso even than former hype train Joe Pyfer
 
prime_lobov said:
He put on a good performance, but his opponent looked like trash. Every time Van landed a jab Joe was on the brink of orgasm, shouting about how beautiful Van’s boxing is. DC actually had the nerve to claim he was going to talk to some pro boxer (forgot which one he name dropped) after the event about how great Joshua Van’s boxing is.

Reminds me of other mediocre fighters who had completely manufactured hype trains, e.g. Joe Pyfer, Bo Nickal, etc. Wouldn’t be surprised if Van makes an appearance on the Rogan podcast.
The pro boxer DC was talking about was Andre Ward and DC mentioned him because he was in the building last night.
 
prime_lobov said:
Deserves flowers? Ok, but does he deserve to be talked about like some reincarnation of Muhammad Ali because he TKO’d Bruno Silva? No, sorry, not a hater - the commentary team was out of control glazing Van.
No one is talking about him like you claim to, like he’s the next Ali.

All the commentators were just saying what we were seeing, a good up and comer that is very young with skills.

Your post is exactly why there isn’t any stars in MMA. Anytime some fighter shows up and has hype, all you do tear them down. This is why we can’t have nice things.

With that said I really really hope Van does some great things with his career just to prove a point.
 
23 years old with really good boxing. Wtf yall want them to do bub? Van has a lot of potential just from the eye test. Dude hands is legit and again hes only 23. Plus from the few fights I've seen from him he doesnt shy away after a hit.

Thats the most important trait I look for in a prospect is how they react to getting hit clean. Van is gonna be a problem and their excitement is warranted.

I mean would you rather them get excited with bjj dudes with no athletic abilities lol
 
Just mute the commentary and watch the fights, it's what I do.

Van is always fun to watch and talented, though there are some things that will keep holding him back unless they're addressed. Particularly his godawful defense against kicks of any variety or how he can get drawn into brawls by his opponents. A better striker might just chew him up or downright chin him like Charles Johnson already did, still I'm a fan and will always watch him fight.
 
