Why were Joe and DC riding Joshua Van’s nuts so hard?

He put on a good performance, but his opponent looked like trash. Every time Van landed a jab Joe was on the brink of orgasm, shouting about how beautiful Van’s boxing is. DC actually had the nerve to claim he was going to talk to some pro boxer (forgot which one he name dropped) after the event about how great Joshua Van’s boxing is.
Reminds me of other mediocre fighters who had completely manufactured hype trains, e.g. Joe Pyfer, Bo Nickal, etc. Wouldn’t be surprised if Van makes an appearance on the Rogan podcast.
