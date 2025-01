Anyone who knows a lick about MMA knew Arman was outmatched against Mak… predictable as it gets… His strengths are an inferior version of Maks strengths, his cardio is questionable, and he has no intangibles to get him a wildcard upset.



As for Walker, it’s probably for the best… dude has no business competing anymore after all the CTE he’s taken in the past couple years.







Still a great card with Umar/Merab and Hill/Jiri plus whoever they get to replace Arman.