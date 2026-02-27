Why wasn't Machida considered an exposed fighter after having really bad losing streaks even against mediocre guys?

Intermission
Luke Rockhold is not a knockout machine, but he physically assaulted Machida. Sherdog favorite Yoel romero is dangerous but that should be competitive if Machida is the real deal. Again, destroyed. Romero went home without a scratch.
Dereck Brunson is an awful loss, and he beat Machdida in 2 minutes. Time after time Machida lost in Ronda Roussey style, and yet people act like he aged ten years.
I don't think he was ever that good but fighters had too much respect for him. It was the unknown that kept him going. That's what I think.
