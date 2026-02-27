Why wasn't Machida considered an exposed fighter after having really bad losing streaks even against mediocre guys?

Luke Rockhold is not a knockout machine, but he physically assaulted Machida. Sherdog favorite Yoel romero is dangerous but that should be competitive if Machida is the real deal. Again, destroyed. Romero went home without a scratch.
Dereck Brunson is an awful loss, and he beat Machdida in 2 minutes. Time after time Machida lost in Ronda Roussey style, and yet people act like he aged ten years.

I don't think he was ever that good but fighters had too much respect for him. It was the unknown that kept him going. That's what I think.
 
Portland8242 said:
Lots of nostalgia bias.
Yes, but Ronda doesn't have that. Machidas losses are just as bad. His grappling was probably much better than his stand-up but he fought in an era where the stand up still wasnt what it is today. So he could take advantage of his karate background and then have a very strong ground game backogrund in the back pocket.

When he fought sam greco he didnt want to stand with him.
 
I think you are underselling the Luke/Lyoto fight. Luke beat his ass and Lyoto was pretty shopworn that time.

Lyoto Machida claims 'illegal shot' was turning point in loss to Luke Rockhold : r/MMA
 
VinceArch said:
I think you are underselling the Luke/Lyoto fight. Luke beat his ass and Lyoto was pretty shopworn that time.

Lyoto Machida claims 'illegal shot' was turning point in loss to Luke Rockhold : r/MMA
I said it was physical assault/domination. machida didnt belong in there with him. Weidman beat his ass too.
 
Can’t remember what others thought; but I was under the impression that he’d generally been “figured out.”
I definitely didn't understand getting a title shot against JBJ on a 1-2 streak when that 1 was a 48 y/o dinosaur on the verge of his what, 2nd(?) retirement.
 
jitzmonkey said:
Can’t remember what others thought; but I was under the impression that he’d generally been “figured out.”
I definitely didn’t understand getting a title shot against JBJ on a 1-2 streak when that 1 was a 48 y/o dinosaur on the verge of his what, 2nd(?) retirement.
me too. he's still revered on social media which is strange to me.
 
Intermission said:
I said it was physical assault/domination. machida didnt belong in there with him. Weidman beat his ass too.
Lyoto had a competitive fight that turned into a wild brawl in that last round. Luke mauled Lyoto, but again, Lyoto was starting to slow down around that time, the Weidman fight seemed like it was the last of Lyoto at his peak.
 
Intermission said:
me too. he's still revered on social media which is strange to me.
He made karate effective; and is a super class act. Plus there aren’t (comparatively) a lot of ethnically Japanese world champions in the modern era.
 
Intermission said:
it was a flacid performance overall. He didn't do much.
The score cards were all over the place for that fight, but Lyoto picked up steam as it went on but Weidman was at the top of his game for a time there.
 
VinceArch said:
The score cards were all over the place for that fight, but Lyoto picked up steam as it went on but Weidman was at the top of his game for a time there.
i have seen that fight many times. lyoto had one round where he put some very light pressure. he got consistently outstruck by a wrestler, and it's not like Machida is worried about a groundgame fight against him. machida has titles in BJJ.
 
Intermission said:
i have seen that fight many times. lyoto had one round where he put some very light pressure. he got consistently outstruck by a wrestler, and it's not like Machida is worried about a groundgame fight against him. machida has titles in BJJ.
I don't follow, what's bad about being outstruck by a wrestler? Weidman had some slick tricks like that elbow he landed on Munoz.
 
VinceArch said:
I don't follow, what's bad about being outstruck by a wrestler? Weidman had some slick tricks like that elbow he landed on Munoz.
Machida was supposed to be the better striker in the match-up against a wrestler no matter if his striking is good.
 
Intermission said:
He just got old like all of them did
 
