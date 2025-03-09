Why wasn’t Poatan allowed to punch tonight?

I think this might be more the angle TS is looking forThe CORRUPT moozlem sheiks of Abu Dhabi traveled all the way to the US and made it rain millions of dollars on Poatan
Agreed.Super frustrating to watch. Stared at Ank the whole fight. Round 5 I was thinking he would finally start letting his hands go because why not, but it never happened. I thought it was bizarre performance to say the least.
Unless Poatan comes in with a different game plan, Ank will win the rematch easily.He was being pushed back most of the fight and as we saw did not have an answer for it - the counters were there but Alex just never capitalized on them.
Rematch and this time don't do so much other stuff and don't take a trip mid camp. Also bring in the Feliz brothers and have them put it on Alex till he learns to fight going backwards because that is the game plan Ank will do in rematch as it is shown to be the way to throw Alex off.
Sharp & quick counter punchers with good power force their opponents to put their hands in their pocket. If Poatan opens up more in their rematch there's a good chance Ank knocks him out. People need to realize Poatan didn't just lay an egg, Ank neutralized his offense.