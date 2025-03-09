  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Why wasn’t Poatan allowed to punch tonight?

Super frustrating to watch. Stared at Ank the whole fight. Round 5 I was thinking he would finally start letting his hands go because why not, but it never happened. I thought it was bizarre performance to say the least.
 
He could not deal with Ankalaev's boxing. It is really that simple. Ankalaev is extremely sound defensively, he throws great counters with lots of power and the takedown threat was always looming. It made Poatan tenative, hesitant and almost scared.

CHAMA!
 
He was being pushed back most of the fight and as we saw did not have an answer for it - the counters were there but Alex just never capitalized on them.

Rematch and this time don't do so much other stuff and don't take a trip mid camp. Also bring in the Feliz brothers and have them put it on Alex till he learns to fight going backwards because that is the game plan Ank will do in rematch as it is shown to be the way to throw Alex off.
 
PulsingJones said:
The CORRUPT moozlem sheiks of Abu Dhabi traveled all the way to the US and threatened GOATAN to throw the fight or they will kill his entire family!1!!!
eddie-bravo.gif
 
MileHigher said:
Agreed.

Poatan should have fought more in rounds 2-4 like he did in the early 5th. The constantly backing up and getting hit without countering was frustrating to watch. I was very surprised that Ank was outlanding him in terms of punches.

Poatan's leg kicks were good, but without the threat of counters with his hand he wasn't going to stop Ank's constant pressure.
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
Rematch and this time don't do so much other stuff and don't take a trip mid camp. Also bring in the Feliz brothers and have them put it on Alex till he learns to fight going backwards because that is the game plan Ank will do in rematch as it is shown to be the way to throw Alex off.
Unless Poatan comes in with a different game plan, Ank will win the rematch easily.

Still shocked me how much more damage Ank did in terms of punches to the head.
 
Alex has always been protected by the UFC, has just been fed sloppy brawlers like Jiri & Roundtree

1st time he fights a well rounded MMA fighter like Ank and Alex has no idea what to do except just back up
 
MileHigher said:
Sharp & quick counter punchers with good power force their opponents to put their hands in their pocket. If Poatan opens up more in their rematch there’s a good chance Ank knocks him out. People need to realize Poatan didn’t just lay an egg, Ank neutralized his offense.
 
