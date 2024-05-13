Why Was Tecia Pennington Removed From the UFC Rankings?

Siver!

Siver!

Spinning Back Kick Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 8, 2021
Messages
26,556
Reaction score
54,268
Tecia Pennington had a baby.

She therefore didn't compete for 2 years, 2 months, but stated she was ranked #10.



This Tweet was dated September 2023, about 17 months after her fight with Mackenzie Dern. She would spend another 9 months out before fighting again.

But in no world is this massively 'inactive' for the UFC, so why was she removed?

Stipe Miocic hasn't fought since March 2021, that's 3 years, 2 months ago, yet is still ranked.

What's going on here? It's not the length of time the fighter is out, so what is it?
 
she took Rocky’s last name? Is this some lesbian culture thing where the manlier one keeps their own name? I had no idea that was her when I saw the card on paper. I didn’t put 2 and 2 together
 
BLIND said:
she took Rocky’s last name? Is this some lesbian culture thing where the manlier one keeps their own name? I had no idea that was her when I saw the card on paper. I didn’t put 2 and 2 together
Click to expand...
Pennington has the belt, she makes the rules.
 
BLIND said:
she took Rocky’s last name? Is this some lesbian culture thing where the manlier one keeps their own name? I had no idea that was her when I saw the card on paper. I didn’t put 2 and 2 together
Click to expand...
And counting to 4 was, itself, already a struggle for you.

Siver! said:
Tecia Pennington had a baby.

She therefore didn't compete for 2 years, 2 months, but stated she was ranked #10.



This Tweet was dated September 2023, about 17 months after her fight with Mackenzie Dern. She would spend another 9 months out before fighting again.

But in no world is this massively 'inactive' for the UFC, so why was she removed?

Stipe Miocic hasn't fought since March 2021, that's 3 years, 2 months ago, yet is still ranked.

What's going on here? It's not the length of time the fighter is out, so what is it?
Click to expand...

Women's rankings seem to play by entirely different rules to men's ranking. Shit never makes sense
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Xoleth
The UFC rankings are still a huge joke
2
Replies
20
Views
564
Gamer2k4
Gamer2k4

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,136
Messages
55,540,169
Members
174,822
Latest member
africancelary

Share this page

Back
Top