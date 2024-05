Why Was Tecia Pennington Removed From the UFC Rankings?

Tecia Pennington had a baby.She therefore didn't compete for 2 years, 2 months, but stated she was ranked #10 This Tweet was dated September 2023, about 17 months after her fight with Mackenzie Dern. She would spend another 9 months out before fighting again.But in no world is this massively 'inactive' for the UFC, so why was she removed?Stipe Miocic hasn't fought since March 2021, that's 3 years, 2 months ago, yet isranked.What's going on here? It's not the length of time the fighter is out, so what is it?