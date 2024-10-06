Why was Pereira coughing like crazy between rounds?

He was coughing like crazy between rounds. Don't they check fighters for illnesses before the fight?
 
He was sick, on antibiotics. Also, he suffered a broken rib and a broken toe during the training camp as well.

 
Check for sickness? Lol could you imagine telling Dana they can't approve the fight cause he has a cold
 
mares said:
He was coughing like crazy between rounds. Don't they check fighters for illnesses before the fight?
Not every illness is enough to pull out of a fight though. He was sick but well enough to compete
 
Aldo I think in his first UFC fight looked like he was suffering a lot, it was pretty well known even before the fight I think that he had fever etc.

I am suffering from the flu right now with pretty much all the symptoms and I gotta say, it must really really really suck getting hit in the head while suffering from a headache already. These guys are something else.
 
The fight prescreen doesn't seem that deep...Moicano shows up with a ripped shoulder, TJ with his questionable shoulder. Other fighters with broken toes. Starting to think if you have a clean EKG and brain MRI you're good enough to fight.
 
flektarn said:
The fight prescreen doesn't seem that deep...Moicano shows up with a ripped shoulder, TJ with his questionable shoulder. Other fighters with broken toes. Starting to think if you have a clean EKG and brain MRI you're good enough to fight.
It's tough. Where should the doctors draw the line? Broken toes sucks but it's managable depending on the details of the break.

TJ shouldn't have been cleared because his shoulder is absolutely wrecked now. He can't even do dad sports activity stuff with his kids now.
 
13Seconds said:
It's tough. Where should the doctors draw the line? Broken toes sucks but it's managable depending on the details of the break.

TJ shouldn't have been cleared because his shoulder is absolutely wrecked now. He can't even do dad sports activity stuff with his kids now.
Oh for sure, let em bang. No heart issues, brain issues, or a punctured lung/broken rib, fuck it.
 
TheBulge said:
Aldo I think in his first UFC fight looked like he was suffering a lot, it was pretty well known even before the fight I think that he had fever etc.

I am suffering from the flu right now with pretty much all the symptoms and I gotta say, it must really really really suck getting hit in the head while suffering from a headache already. These guys are something else.
Get well, bud
 
If fighters only fought when they were completely injury and/or ailment free they’d barely fight at all.
 
He was smoking backstage with Uncle Rogan and Cheech
 
Don't worry I'm writing a strongly worded letter that it was inhumane not only that he had to cough but that we had to hear him cough.
 
