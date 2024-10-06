Why was Pereira coughing like crazy between rounds?

Not every illness is enough to pull out of a fight though. He was sick but well enough to competeHe was coughing like crazy between rounds. Don't they check fighters for illnesses before the fight?
It's tough. Where should the doctors draw the line? Broken toes sucks but it's managable depending on the details of the break.The fight prescreen doesn't seem that deep...Moicano shows up with a ripped shoulder, TJ with his questionable shoulder. Other fighters with broken toes. Starting to think if you have a clean EKG and brain MRI you're good enough to fight.
Oh for sure, let em bang. No heart issues, brain issues, or a punctured lung/broken rib, fuck it.It's tough. Where should the doctors draw the line? Broken toes sucks but it's managable depending on the details of the break.
TJ shouldn't have been cleared because his shoulder is absolutely wrecked now. He can't even do dad sports activity stuff with his kids now.
Get well, budAldo I think in his first UFC fight looked like he was suffering a lot, it was pretty well known even before the fight I think that he had fever etc.
I am suffering from the flu right now with pretty much all the symptoms and I gotta say, it must really really really suck getting hit in the head while suffering from a headache already. These guys are something else.