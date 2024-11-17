  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Why was Olive's grappling ineffective?

Kaiserjuan

Kaiserjuan

It was kinda frustrating to watch how easily he could take Chandler down but at the same time could not do much on the ground. Even Dustin managed to RNC muscle milk Mike and his grappling is nowhere as exciting or effective as Oliveira's. Personally , I though the takedowns would be tougher but the grappling easier.

Is it because Chandler is so strong? Or was it because he was hooking Oliveira s gloves? Or maybe Charles didn t want to give up position

What do y all think dherbros?
 
Seems his grappling largely won him 4 rounds last night. Sooo... if that was ineffective grappling, what is effective grappling in your book?

Seems to me Chandler is strong dude who worked on his grappling a bit. Wasn't enough to get the better of it, but enough to survive.
 
Chandler, to his credit, was fighting MUCH smarter. I think its more a testament to that than a deficit on Charles offensive bjj because his offensive BJJ is still amazing to watch as evident by the body triangle and the way he was elevating Mikes non floor leg with his hook. Also the grapevines he would put in and take out while having mount. He had the position and if he opted to could of held it indefinitely
 
Yes, Chandler is a habitual dirty fighter but he's also incredibly difficult to sub. Poirier did it but anyone can get caught and Chandler was already hurt and gassed to hell & back. He stays very calm in defensive positions, has great grip strength, and can explode with very little space.
 
Yeah surprising how much easier Poirier had it on the ground than Charles. Would have thought with the amount of time he had, Oliviera would have been able to submit him.

Credit to chandler. But he looked awful as well. Not a great showing.
 
Charles I think wasn't able to hurt him enough on the feet this time. He kept going into ground control too early. I think he should have changed that up after he bagged the first two rounds and couldn't put him out of there
 
Prior to his fight with Dustin, Chandler had never been subbed and he was on the ground with very very legit BJJ practitioners. I think Dustin fight was an anomaly. Chandler sub defense is really really good.

If anything Oliveira wrestling and takedowns were super impressive.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Prior to his fight with Dustin, Chandler had never been subbed and he was on the ground with very very legit BJJ practitioners. I think Dustin fight was an anomaly. Chandler sub defense is really really good.

If anything Oliveira wrestling and takedowns were super impressive.
My guess is as well Charles was playing it safe a bit, making sure he didn't loose position and he's not naturally a "position hen submission" kind of guy.
 
moreorless87 said:
My guess is as well Charles was playing it safe a bit, making sure he didn't loose position and he's not naturally a "position hen submission" kind of guy.
Agree. Chandler looked great. No rush, no unnecessary risks.

He was also beating Chandler in the stand up and could probably gotten a KO but he knew it was Mike only chance there.
 
