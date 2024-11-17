Why was Olive's grappling ineffective?

It was kinda frustrating to watch how easily he could take Chandler down but at the same time could not do much on the ground. Even Dustin managed to RNC muscle milk Mike and his grappling is nowhere as exciting or effective as Oliveira's. Personally , I though the takedowns would be tougher but the grappling easier.



Is it because Chandler is so strong? Or was it because he was hooking Oliveira s gloves? Or maybe Charles didn t want to give up position



What do y all think dherbros?