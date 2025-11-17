Why was jon madden sobbing?

Why he was crying? Fight is no place for the drama. My cousin say he look crestfallen. Srry my english not good
 
I don't know what this is reference to but I imagine you probably feel every emotion on the planet before/during/after a big fight.
 
Probably because the raiders moved to Vegas
 
Your English very good haanji I am understanding well 👍🏾 and yes jdm he should not cry it is weakness
 
Twelvepack said:
Why he was crying? Fight is no place for the drama. My cousin say he look crestfallen. Srry my english not good
Click to expand...
Are you talking about Joe Rogan being sad that Duke Roufus died unexpectedly a month ago?
 
