Media Why was Jon Jones allowed to make up his own style “look see do”

I may be the biggest Jones hater here, but if he wants to make up a style that's up to him.
 
They can have Buffer say whatever they want, as long as Buffer agrees to it. Roy Nelson was introduced as a kung fu fighter numerous times, which he never actually ever used in the cage.
 
It's not just Jon Jones all Greg Jackson fighters were trying to make that a thing. Rashad, Jardine, etc. Probably the dumbest name I've ever heard
 
3292a48a-c8e6-4b1c-80da-4ae1386b8c52_text.gif
 
Thugjitsu. Bryce Mitchell calls his shit something stupid too. I'm certain I'm missing another one who had a dumb one.

Is normal
 
Next thing you know it's going to turn out Roy Nelson didn't even know real Kung Fu.
 
