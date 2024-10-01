koa pomaikai
Kinda weird how Jon Jones is allowed to have his own style be announced by buffer and put into his intros.
This was also before he became dominant. Why hasn’t any other fighter been allowed to name their own style in UFC?
Or maybe there is and I just don’t know?
