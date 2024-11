Paddy was supposed to steamroll him. It was also during the time Paddy was being a diva towards Helwani. Paddy was demanding compensation for an interview and Ariel produced some messages that paint Paddy in a negative light. I think a lot of people turned on him after that.



Personally I have no real issue with him. He can take a beating and he keeps going. He doesn't have the ev/ov last name mystique to him so some folks will see him as low skilled.