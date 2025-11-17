Why was Islam Makhachev's fight vs JDM considered dominant, but Jailton Almeida is a boring grappler?

Let me start off by saying that i find Islam significantly more exciting than Almeida, this is not about being a "just bleed" fanboy or something like that, and Islam is one of the GOAT fighters currently on roster, all props to him and respect, but there are some wild threads being made that Islam had some super crazy dominant fight where you got a few 10-7 rounds, a 10-8, and it was a bloodbath out there...in reality, he got 1 takedown per round, and JDM never got back up, but he also did not take a lot of damage, and was not in any significant submission trouble, he looked like he knew how to defend everything perfectly and was never in any real danger.



Now looking into Almeida, this dude is one of the most 1 dimensional fighters ive seen, and he takes point fighting to another level, but if you are only looking at both of these guys last fights, its not massively different, both guys were grappling and trying to hold down their opponent(can make an argument they both were going for subs but couldn't get there), there was no real significant damage from the grappling being done, Islam mixed in the kicks on the feet which probably was the biggest "damage done" in the fight, but aside from that, i would not consider Islam's win as "dominant", if this was a basketball game it would of been like 88-78, neither JDM nor Islam is my fav fighter, so im not super biased towards either fighter, i just feel like throwing around the word "dominant" does not fit here, and seems to almost be hypocritical if a fighter like Almeida gets flamed for point fighting, but a champion does something very similar a few months later and gets called dominant.