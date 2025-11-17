Why was Islam Makhachev's fight vs JDM considered dominant, but Jailton Almeida is a boring grappler?

Let me start off by saying that i find Islam significantly more exciting than Almeida, this is not about being a "just bleed" fanboy or something like that, and Islam is one of the GOAT fighters currently on roster, all props to him and respect, but there are some wild threads being made that Islam had some super crazy dominant fight where you got a few 10-7 rounds, a 10-8, and it was a bloodbath out there...in reality, he got 1 takedown per round, and JDM never got back up, but he also did not take a lot of damage, and was not in any significant submission trouble, he looked like he knew how to defend everything perfectly and was never in any real danger.

Now looking into Almeida, this dude is one of the most 1 dimensional fighters ive seen, and he takes point fighting to another level, but if you are only looking at both of these guys last fights, its not massively different, both guys were grappling and trying to hold down their opponent(can make an argument they both were going for subs but couldn't get there), there was no real significant damage from the grappling being done, Islam mixed in the kicks on the feet which probably was the biggest "damage done" in the fight, but aside from that, i would not consider Islam's win as "dominant", if this was a basketball game it would of been like 88-78, neither JDM nor Islam is my fav fighter, so im not super biased towards either fighter, i just feel like throwing around the word "dominant" does not fit here, and seems to almost be hypocritical if a fighter like Almeida gets flamed for point fighting, but a champion does something very similar a few months later and gets called dominant.
 
So you are just going to make same thread two days later?

Mind Mine

Thread 'Can anyone that complained about Jailton Almeida’s or Leon’s style but love what Islam did please explain?'

I understand we all have different tastes and opinions. This thread isn’t to attack at all. I simply don’t understand some things I find highly inconsistent in fan opinion. Initially I found Almeida an exciting grappler but gradually started to see what he was doing as boring and one dimensional as he moved up in competition and couldn’t finish. I watched sherdog eviscerate the man’s style fight after fight. I felt the same thing about Leon’s style of grinding against the fence. Sherdog tore him apart and cheered on every last time his fight was separated against the fence even if it...
  • Like
 
If you're looking at Almeida and Makhachev and thinking their fights look anything alike, I don't know what to tell you.

Islam is always looking for openings on a finish. Jaliton takes minute long breaks between movement.

Come on bro.
 
Heavyweight grappling is slower and uglier. We barely see it in MMA.

They're tactically trying to protect and wear out each other's 4 minute gas tank. Jailton is very patient. Volkov is very good.

You guys think if there was no time limit, Jailton would have been frozen on top until he fatigued?
 
Natural Order said:
If you're looking at Almeida and Makhachev and thinking their fights look anything alike, I don't know what to tell you.

Islam is always looking for openings on a finish. Jaliton takes minute long breaks between movement.

Come on bro.
Click to expand...
they dont fight the same, im with you

Some facts ppl forget: Jailton has 10 ufc fights, 2 losses. Out of his 8 wins, there were 4 subs and 3 TKOs. He has ONE decision win (Lewis, indeed a boring fight).

IMHO the hate is undue.
 
Boring and dominant aren't mutually exclusive. Islam was boring and dominant.
 
Are you sure it's just not you creating a narrative that everyone is saying that Islam win was exciting?

Because I saw A LOT of comments about it being boring or predictive.

And Almeida deserves more flack because at least Islam tries to go for a sub or improve position at times. Jailton straight up just ran the clock.
 
To help you feel better you’re just thinking that bro
They are both boring as FUCK
 
Nobru said:
they dont fight the same, im with you

Some facts ppl forget: Jailton has 10 ufc fights, 2 losses. Out of his 8 wins, there were 4 subs and 3 TKOs. He has ONE decision win (Lewis, indeed a boring fight).

IMHO the hate is undue.
Click to expand...
That's fair....he was hyped as one of the next big potentials in the division and then had a couple of stinkers and most people have turned on him quickly. I think that's part of being in the HW division at the moment, which is an absolute farce.
 
Ozze said:
Are you sure it's just not you creating a narrative that everyone is saying that Islam win was exciting?

I saw A LOT of comments about it being boring or predictive.
Click to expand...
Right? How boring it was is a major topic right now lol.
 
Islam attempted some low risk submissions, threw strikes that could have actually ended the fight, and was hunting for a route to a finish. JDM tied up his hands very well and Islam bailed on the subs after losing the hand fighting to avoid gassing.
 
Going up a weight class, 15lb jump, and doing that to the bigger man who is the current champion to become double champ makes it more impressive.

Islam also finished 8/9 previous fighters he fought, the only one who survived a decision was Volk the first time which was a great fight and he was finished by head kick in the second match. So while Islam/JDM wasn't super exciting, it's probably excusable given all that information.
 
