I get that Islam never technically lost his belt, but he vacated the title, so he’s not a UFC champion anymore.
I mean, when Volk moved up to challenge Islam, he was still the reigning Featherweight champion.He earned the belt and was never dethroned by anyone.
I'd say let him rock it.
Those that are defeated while champ, and then later move up in weight class, would be another story.
I’m not complaiming, just trying to spark a discussion and see what others think.Pointless shit to complain about.
He still has a belt. No one beat him.
He can pose however he wants. Call it a prop if you must. Fighters bring props all the time, Islam brought his.
I mean, when Volk moved up to challenge Islam, he was still the reigning Featherweight champion.
That was a true champ vs champ fight, so I totally get why the challenger would hold his belt.
Here though, it feels more like a flex.
Topuria is the Lightweight champion now, while JDM holds the Welterweight belt that Islam is actually challenging.
That may be your opinion bro. Fact is Topuria won the vacant title by knocking out Oliveira and is now the UFC Lightweight champion.If ilia beat Arman he would be a lightweight champ, beating Charles is nest to meaningless.
Fair enough.Why wouldn’t they? Zhang and Islam with no belts doesn't exactly capture their stature in these fights. Sure they’re technically not champs anymore, but they’re also not random contenders, they’re legends. I’d rather oversell than undersell.
i think it’s fine, lots of fighters has done it. Hell Bj Penn came with the WW belt he never lost when he fought GSP the first time.I’m not complaiming, just trying to spark a discussion and see what others think.
I actually agree with the initial comment, its on Ilia for not making any fight since the Charles KOThat may be your opinion bro. Fact is Topuria won the vacant title by knocking out Oliveira and is now the UFC Lightweight champion.