Media Why was Islam Makhachev holding a UFC Championship belt while facing off with JDM?

Should fighters be allowed to face-off with their old UFC belt?

Ladder Master said:
He earned the belt and was never dethroned by anyone.

I'd say let him rock it.


Those that are defeated while champ, and then later move up in weight class, would be another story.
I mean, when Volk moved up to challenge Islam, he was still the reigning Featherweight champion.
That was a true champ vs champ fight, so I totally get why the challenger would hold his belt.

Here though, it feels more like a flex.
Topuria is the Lightweight champion now, while JDM holds the Welterweight belt that Islam is actually challenging for.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
I mean, when Volk moved up to challenge Islam, he was still the reigning Featherweight champion.
That was a true champ vs champ fight, so I totally get why the challenger would hold his belt.

Here though, it feels more like a flex.
Topuria is the Lightweight champion now, while JDM holds the Welterweight belt that Islam is actually challenging.
If ilia beat Arman he would be a lightweight champ, beating Charles is nest to meaningless.
 
Why wouldn’t they? Zhang and Islam with no belts doesn't exactly capture their stature in these fights. Sure they’re technically not champs anymore, but they’re also not random contenders, they’re legends. I’d rather oversell than undersell.
 
moosaev said:
Why wouldn’t they? Zhang and Islam with no belts doesn't exactly capture their stature in these fights. Sure they’re technically not champs anymore, but they’re also not random contenders, they’re legends. I’d rather oversell than undersell.
Fair enough.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
That may be your opinion bro. Fact is Topuria won the vacant title by knocking out Oliveira and is now the UFC Lightweight champion.
I actually agree with the initial comment, its on Ilia for not making any fight since the Charles KO
 
Let him hold some paper belt. He's going to sparked out at WW and get nothing anyway. Then it's either get whooped more at WW or finally stop running from Topuria and move back down to LW to get whooped there.
 
