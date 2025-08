1.

Jones had the most problems in his career with guys close to his size.

See Gus, Santos, Reyes.

Bad performances against OSP and Smith





2.

Reyes is a southpaw with a great straight left and pull counter.

Jones is left handed as well, but stands a lot of the time orthodox, depending on his opponent.



Reyes knew Jones right hand sucks.

Jones switches to land some kicks vs certain stances and switches to focous more on his jab + ellbows or his power hand.



So Reyes circled the correct way and ducked under to prevent Jones left hand. Ignoring the right a bit, as it isn't half as good.

It's basically waiting for the left, ducking under and moving to your right. Then you out angled him an can attack freely.

If Jones fights orthodox, you know on which kicks he focuses vs southpaw and vice versa.



It's a little bit like the Lomachenko angling.