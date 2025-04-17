Why was Charles Bronson so beloved?

Why was this rather hardened and rigid man such a big star? I get that Death Wish was a sensation but many other films did very well too, like Hard Times (aka Street Fighter) which doesnt exactly have an Oscar script.

How did he manage to be an A-list actor? What did the public like about him so much?

I like him but I would have never guessed he got that big, judging from his screen presence.
 
I never really thought of him as a huge star. The Death Wish series was largely a joke after the second one.
 
Death wish resonated with everyone at the time

I didn't really watch his old school westerns tho
 
StewDogg11 said:
That’s wild, he was obviously before my time so I’m looking at it from a revisionist perspective. He really doesn’t have a huge amount of classics under his belt like say a Paul Newman so I guess your question is valid.
He was a real martial artist (Karate) but this isnt exactly a masterpiece. Yet it grossed like a regular movie.

 
Eastwood, Lee Marvin, John Wayne had similar range, but were much bigger stars.
 
Intermission said:
Less competition? Yeah, but still. He didnt have any charisma. Good actor, no charisma.
He shits all over The Rock and The Rock is pretty bankable now.

And Bronson wasnt the biggest star in his time or even close. Probably Robert Redford during those times.
 
Mujeriego said:
He shits all over The Rock and The Rock is pretty bankable now.

And Bronson wasnt the biggest star in his time or even close. Probably Robert Redford during those times.
he surpassed redford at one point
 
Intermission said:
Why was this rather hardened and rigid man such a big star? I get that Death Wish was a sensation but many other films did very well too, like Hard Times (aka Street Fighter) which doesnt exactly have an Oscar script.

How did he manage to be an A-list actor? What did the public like about him so much?

I like him but I would have never guessed he got that big, judging from his screen presence.
He talked in staccato. No one else did that.

Intermission said:
Love this scene. Great score. A summertime classic.
 
People love death wish revenge plots unless it’s about killing corporate CEOs
 
Intermission said:
he surpassed redford at one point
Redford made $2m in 1977 for A Bridge Too Far and $3.5m in 1979 for The Electric Horseman.

Maybe in 1972 for that year Bronson made more than Redford, but if someone goes who was the highest paid actor of the 70s, its Robert Redford.
 
Mujeriego said:
Redford made $2m in 1977 for A Bridge Too Far and $3.5m in 1979 for The Electric Horseman.

Maybe in 1972 for that year Bronson made more than Redford, but if someone goes who was the highest paid actor of the 70s, its Robert Redford.
I thought it was burt reynolds
 
