Why was Charles Bronson so beloved?

Why was this rather hardened and rigid man such a big star? I get that Death Wish was a sensation but many other films did very well too, like Hard Times (aka Street Fighter) which doesnt exactly have an Oscar script.
How did he manage to be an A-list actor? What did the public like about him so much?
I like him but I would have never guessed he got that big, judging from his screen presence.
