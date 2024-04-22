Why was Aldo incapable of clean knockouts?

My entire point is that he should have had that kind of power based on how fast and hard he was launching his punches. The fact that he doesn't makes it feel like his punches are cushioned in some way—not literally, but that's where the term pillowfisted comes in.



Seriously, does any other fast-twitch striker have ZERO one-punch knockouts?



Even Max Holloway who has been accused of being pillowfisted and is nowhere near the fast-twitch guy Aldo is, has two touch of death knockouts over Justin Gaethje and the Korean Zombie. Bobby Green knocked out Grant Dawson. Nick Diaz knocked out Lawler. Condit has his too over Dan Hardy.



How are all these guys getting touch of death knockouts and Aldo isn't?