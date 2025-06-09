Why Umar Nurmagomedov is gonna beat Merab in their next 2 fights

Umar doesn´t lose fights but losing that fight against Merab will mean that he will question his training method and will train like his life depend on it in order to get that loss back because that is what loss does to serial winners it just motivates them more and makes them better.

In my honest opinion whether cardio or nor cardio I think Umar is gonna finish Merab in their 2nd fight and take the title from him and they will fight again in a 3rd fight but at that time Merab will be past his prime and Umar will beat him again.

Merab will never beat Umar again imho and I believe Umar will improve so much that he will finish him both times
 
He (Umar) will need some time to do the work needed. Give him 12 months.
 
Umar isn't far behind Merab. Had a very competitive fight. He's younger, has a great team, and is still fairly early into his career. He'll hold a belt in the not too distant future
 
Umar is going to have to fight Yan or someone like Wario next, and he might not even win either of those.
I'd like to see umar vs Mario bautista, but something tells me Umar vs yan and the winner faces sandhagen/Merab

UFC is desperate to keep umar in the title hunt, even though he never really earned it the first time and got super fast tracked, he should need atleast 2 wins to get back in line. The UFC will get him the short 1 fight path however, to go through Yan is the hardest path, So I have to be okay with it.. No one has gotten a title shot that way other than o'malley. and most thought it was a robbery
 
