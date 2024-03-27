Why UFC Apex has to be this small?

So, I understand the convenience for the UFC to have a fixed arena in Las Vegas where all the minor cards can take place to run the rankings, but why does it all have to be so tiny? With a shrunken cage, a small audience, where you lose all the atmosphere of a big crowd and all the excitement that comes with it, both for the viewers and the fighters themselves?

The Apex the way it is now was perfect during the covid pandemic because assemblages were to be avoided anyway, now that the scare is over you can afford to accommodate more people, I bet with all the money ufc makes they could even build their own stadium lol, can they possibly be so cheap?
 
It’s a production thing. Dana said it look better on camera due to the size of the room and lighting but the bigger Octagon is needed for fan viewing in arenas.
 
The Apex absolutely sucks. It did its job during the pandemic and this whole "but you can hear the breathing and punches" was cool for a few weeks.

The sooner we get rid of that shitty ass place the better. Fights need the atmosphere and electricity of fans making noise. Yeah there are a few dumbasses in arenas but who cares? Take Merab against Cejudo recently? You're looking to tell me this fight would've been better in the Apex?

None of this answered your question btw TS lol.
 
