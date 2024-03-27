Why UFC Apex has to be this small?

So, I understand the convenience for the UFC to have a fixed arena in Las Vegas where all the minor cards can take place to run the rankings, but why does it all have to be so tiny? With a shrunken cage, a small audience, where you lose all the atmosphere of a big crowd and all the excitement that comes with it, both for the viewers and the fighters themselves?



The Apex the way it is now was perfect during the covid pandemic because assemblages were to be avoided anyway, now that the scare is over you can afford to accommodate more people, I bet with all the money ufc makes they could even build their own stadium lol, can they possibly be so cheap?