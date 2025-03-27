Economy Why Trump punishes UK with tarrifs when it's the UK that buys more than sells to US?

U.S. total goods trade with the United Kingdom were an estimated $148.0 billion in 2024. U.S. goods exports to the United Kingdom in 2024 were $79.9 billion, up 7.6 percent ($5.6 billion) from 2023. U.S. goods imports from the United Kingdom totaled $68.1 billion in 2024, up 6.0 percent ($3.9 billion) from 2023. The U.S. goods trade surplus with the United Kingdom was $11.9 billion in 2024, a 17.4 percent increase ($1.8 billion) over 2023.

Makes zero sense.
 
Still a bit pissed about the Intolerable Acts, TBH.
 
It makes perfect sense. Any action that may be perceived, or could be spun as being 'powerful', will by definition be lauded by the MAGAts as being 'America First', regardless of consequences. This means that even actions which veer into outright naked misanthropy and persecution, even those which have virtually no reason behind them, even those which may have negative consequences for the average US voter, will still be applauded because as has been said many times, 'the cruelty is the point' with these people. Remember, like most gov'ts only more so, this gov't is primarily concerned not with governing equitably but with appeasing and exciting its base.

Now, never mind that the UK has shown itself to be a US ally, to the point of destroying its reputation around the world by supporting the Iraq invasion, the MAGAts that are being appealed to have either forgotten that already, or will have convenient selective memories at this stage, or were simply too stupid and ill-informed at the time or now to ever have known, so trashing an ally has no resonance for them other than 'muh America First, we strong'. And of course, when you bear in mind that the UK is part of Europe, and can thus be written off with various tropes about liberals and Islamic Republics, it just gets even easier to run nakedly unjustified anti-UK policy as a 'Win' for the US.
 
U.S. total goods trade with the United Kingdom were an estimated $148.0 billion in 2024. U.S. goods exports to the United Kingdom in 2024 were $79.9 billion, up 7.6 percent ($5.6 billion) from 2023. U.S. goods imports from the United Kingdom totaled $68.1 billion in 2024, up 6.0 percent ($3.9 billion) from 2023. The U.S. goods trade surplus with the United Kingdom was $11.9 billion in 2024, a 17.4 percent increase ($1.8 billion) over 2023.

Makes zero sense.
What's the average tariff on US goods to the UK vs UK goods to the US?
 
It's not a joke.

The UK is gone.

I'm trying to communicate in the more native dialect.

Here's a joke:

ojqell7mt3re1-jpeg-3501097.jpg


Cheers!
 
U.S. total goods trade with the United Kingdom were an estimated $148.0 billion in 2024. U.S. goods exports to the United Kingdom in 2024 were $79.9 billion, up 7.6 percent ($5.6 billion) from 2023. U.S. goods imports from the United Kingdom totaled $68.1 billion in 2024, up 6.0 percent ($3.9 billion) from 2023. The U.S. goods trade surplus with the United Kingdom was $11.9 billion in 2024, a 17.4 percent increase ($1.8 billion) over 2023.

Makes zero sense.
-He's a russian asset

-Working to destabilize North America and Western Alliances

-Full blown deranged/demented at this point
 
It's not a joke.

The UK is gone.

I'm trying to communicate in the more native dialect.

And yet they are still sucking Saudi Arabian cock.

Also the first major European State to go full Muslim will be Russia as the only Russian people breeding are Muslims.
 
Well, he's a billionaire who got elected president twice.

Maybe if he listened to true intellectuals like yourself he could actually do something with his life.
 
Well, he's a billionaire who got elected president twice.

Maybe if he listened to true intellectuals like yourself he could actually do something with his life.
Maybe if 51% of the country weren't completely ignorant dumbasses he wouldn't have ever made it past a primary.
 
Well, he's a billionaire who got elected president twice.

Maybe if he listened to true intellectuals like yourself he could actually do something with his life.
Even if your dumb ass got Trump's inheritance and just gave it all to a bank you'd have just as much if not more than Trump today and you wouldn't have to know shit either.

This idea you have the acquiring wealth equals intelligence is just more evidence that you're dumb as a brick as well.
 
Even if your dumb ass got Trump's inheritance and just gave it all to a bank you'd have just as much if not more than Trump today and you wouldn't have to know shit either.

This idea you have the acquiring wealth equals intelligence is just more evidence that you're dumb as a brick as well.
Still your president.

Twice.

You seemed to have forgotten that part.

Thought I'd remind you.
 
