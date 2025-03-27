It makes perfect sense. Any action that may be perceived, or could be spun as being 'powerful', will by definition be lauded by the MAGAts as being 'America First', regardless of consequences. This means that even actions which veer into outright naked misanthropy and persecution, even those which have virtually no reason behind them, even those which may have negative consequences for the average US voter, will still be applauded because as has been said many times, 'the cruelty is the point' with these people. Remember, like most gov'ts only more so, this gov't is primarily concerned not with governing equitably but with appeasing and exciting its base.Now, never mind that the UK has shown itself to be a US ally, to the point of destroying its reputation around the world by supporting the Iraq invasion, the MAGAts that are being appealed to have either forgotten that already, or will have convenient selective memories at this stage, or were simply too stupid and ill-informed at the time or now to ever have known, so trashing an ally has no resonance for them other than 'muh America First, we strong'. And of course, when you bear in mind that the UK is part of Europe, and can thus be written off with various tropes about liberals and Islamic Republics, it just gets even easier to run nakedly unjustified anti-UK policy as a 'Win' for the US.