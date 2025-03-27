Nameless King
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2019
- Messages
- 1,716
- Reaction score
- 1,571
U.S. total goods trade with the United Kingdom were an estimated $148.0 billion in 2024. U.S. goods exports to the United Kingdom in 2024 were $79.9 billion, up 7.6 percent ($5.6 billion) from 2023. U.S. goods imports from the United Kingdom totaled $68.1 billion in 2024, up 6.0 percent ($3.9 billion) from 2023. The U.S. goods trade surplus with the United Kingdom was $11.9 billion in 2024, a 17.4 percent increase ($1.8 billion) over 2023.
Makes zero sense.
Makes zero sense.