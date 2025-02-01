He's the one who negotiated deals with Mexico and Canada and said they were the greatest thing ever. What's changed since then on trade and economics?Negotiation, obviously.
The point is to get these world leaders on the phone and make a deal thats better for the US than what we have now.
I think he's paying back people who helped him get elected and I'm not talking about your fellow Americans, if you know what I mean, comrade.He thinks trade deficits are bad. I think that’s really the majority of it. The only other thing might be it’s something the executive can do without needing Congress and he wants “to do things”.
We are responding with tariffs of our own. This is a trade war. It's too late for negotiations. Good luck with your eggs
Why would you do that, my liberal friends tell me that tariffs only hurt the country imposing them?
We will keep our dollars domestic unless the trading partner is fair. Clearly, previous presidents have made shit deals that are abusive to the U.S.A. and that time is over. Blah... blah... blah.... it may all just be another angle by the Orange Ogre, but I hope it's for the reasons I stated.
Do you know how trade wars work? Nobody wins. Everyone hurts. America relies a lot on the shit we provide. We can also slap export tarifs on you guys if we want while stopping the consumption of American products. Yes our dollar will tank. Yes unemployment, inflation and interest rates will rise. But Canada is united in this fight while America is massively divided. We're in this for the long haul so gear up. It's going to get ugly
Damn, we should probably negotiate a deal then.
Yes, "apparently" it was. Whatever
We can't negotiate deals with countries that don't respect them
We're doomed.
The end game here is to generate revenue for the US to fund upper class tax cuts. Its that simple. That is his/ his administration's only goal that you can truly count on them seeing through, whatever the cost.Bringing tarriffs, will disrupt the supply chain worldwide, what is the plan behind this ? I can't believe trump is alone behind this, what is the end-game here ?