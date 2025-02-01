  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Economy Why Trump is doing all this ? What is the end-game of this ?

Versez

Versez

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
6,800
Reaction score
9,865
Bringing tarriffs, will disrupt the supply chain worldwide, what is the plan behind this ? I can't believe trump is alone behind this, what is the end-game here ?
 
avenue94 said:
He's the one who negotiated deals with Mexico and Canada and said they were the greatest thing ever. What's changed since then on trade and economics?
There was one small change since 2016. Can’t quite recall what it was but remember it being jmportant
 
As you all know, I'm the biggest Trump supporter out there. But in just 2 weeks, my eyes have been opened. The amount of hurt. The amount of agony that Trump has inflicted against people of color, underrepresented and systematically oppressed black and brown peoples have been staggering.

I, along with tens of millions of Trump voters, regret voting for him in 2024. Vote Kamala 2028.
 
Lead said:
He thinks trade deficits are bad. I think that’s really the majority of it. The only other thing might be it’s something the executive can do without needing Congress and he wants “to do things”.
I think he's paying back people who helped him get elected and I'm not talking about your fellow Americans, if you know what I mean, comrade.
 
We will keep our dollars domestic unless the trading partner is fair. Clearly, previous presidents have made shit deals that are abusive to the U.S.A. and that time is over. Blah... blah... blah.... it may all just be another angle by the Orange Ogre, but I hope it's for the reasons I stated.
 
Whippy McGee said:
We will keep our dollars domestic unless the trading partner is fair. Clearly, previous presidents have made shit deals that are abusive to the U.S.A. and that time is over. Blah... blah... blah.... it may all just be another angle by the Orange Ogre, but I hope it's for the reasons I stated.
Trump just ripped the fucking deal we had right now with USA-Canada. What are you talking about?
 
Seano said:
Why would you do that, my liberal friends tell me that tariffs only hurt the country imposing them?
Do you know how trade wars work? Nobody wins. Everyone hurts. America relies a lot on the shit we provide. We can also slap export tarifs on you guys if we want while stopping the consumption of American products. Yes our dollar will tank. Yes unemployment, inflation and interest rates will rise. But Canada is united in this fight while America is massively divided. We're in this for the long haul so gear up. It's going to get ugly
 
Damien Karras said:
Do you know how trade wars work? Nobody wins. Everyone hurts. America relies a lot on the shit we provide. We can also slap export tarifs on you guys if we want while stopping the consumption of American products. Yes our dollar will tank. Yes unemployment, inflation and interest rates will rise. But Canada is united in this fight while America is massively divided. We're in this for the long haul so gear up. It's going to get ugly
Damn, we should probably negotiate a deal then.
 
Versez said:
Bringing tarriffs, will disrupt the supply chain worldwide, what is the plan behind this ? I can't believe trump is alone behind this, what is the end-game here ?
The end game here is to generate revenue for the US to fund upper class tax cuts. Its that simple. That is his/ his administration's only goal that you can truly count on them seeing through, whatever the cost.
 
