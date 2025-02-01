Seano said: Why would you do that, my liberal friends tell me that tariffs only hurt the country imposing them? Click to expand...

Do you know how trade wars work? Nobody wins. Everyone hurts. America relies a lot on the shit we provide. We can also slap export tarifs on you guys if we want while stopping the consumption of American products. Yes our dollar will tank. Yes unemployment, inflation and interest rates will rise. But Canada is united in this fight while America is massively divided. We're in this for the long haul so gear up. It's going to get ugly