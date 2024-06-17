“When you see that the French can’t find housing in their own country but that foreigners can, we are asking for a national priority [in access to housing], something that more and more young people agree with,”

Ouadah, who hopes to become a police officer, also linked his political choice to his perception that criminality has run rampant in France.

Yet immigration remains by far the number one issue for right-wing voters

For Yanis Ouadah, who joined the National Rally in 2021 and is now a local party representative in southwestern France, the party’s anti-immigration, tough-on-crime message resonates with students who fear they are competing with recent immigrants for access to housing among other benefits.he told POLITICO before the election.Over in the Netherlands, two students who cast their first-ever votes for anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders last November, struck a similar chord when asked to explain their choice. “I’m not against refugees, not at all,” said a 20-year-old student in Rotterdam named Chess van Leeuwen. “But if it gets too much, in times of crisis, we have to think about ourselves.” Regardless of what else Wilders stands for, “the Netherlands comes first for him,” he added.“We can no longer go out safely,” he said. “Look at the number of knife attacks taking place. We have a government that clearly doesn’t care about the French.” Oudah also mentioned what he called “extremism” on display during pro-Palestinian protests in recent months as a factor helping the National Rally.Another oft-cited factor: COVID and the lockdowns that confined youths at a time when many were due to leave their homes to start university. The lockdown orders that were handed down by leaders across Europe within a few weeks in 2020 helped cement the idea that political elites were high-handed and insulated from the effects of their policies. Such grievances are deeply entrenched among right-wing voters in many European countries.Then there’s the subject of the song captured on video in Sylt. Nearly a decade after the bloc opened its doors to a record number of refugees fleeing war in Syria, undocumented migration to the Continent has dropped sharply even if legal migration remains elevated., intermingled as it is with fear of a “Great Replacement” of white Europeans by dark-skinned, mainly Muslim immigrants from outside the bloc — a term coined by French intellectual Renaud Camus which now permeates the right-wing “meme-o-sphere.”