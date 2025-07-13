Why The UFC Sucks Now





Pretty much everything you already know by now. Ever since WME/TKO took over the events got less exciting. WME has a lot of pull in the industry, when they negotiated the 1.5B deal with ESPN there became no incentive for an event to be marketed. I don't even care much about UFC/MMA at this point. I have previously described it as like Toys R Us being bought in a leveraged buyout, it feels soulless.



They also actively barred NCAA wrestlers who had the flexibility to learn striking to even compete in the UFC. They kept the Dagestanis because Khabib became an accidental superstar in the Caucus regions/Middle East when he beat Conor.



The video gives Dana too much credit, I don't think he was the brain making decisions when UFC used to be a PPV juggernaut, he just presented himself as if he was. I don't understand how UFC makes healthy live gates (do they?). Who cares about the watered down cards?