Why The UFC Sucks Now

Pretty much everything you already know by now. Ever since WME/TKO took over the events got less exciting. WME has a lot of pull in the industry, when they negotiated the 1.5B deal with ESPN there became no incentive for an event to be marketed. I don't even care much about UFC/MMA at this point. I have previously described it as like Toys R Us being bought in a leveraged buyout, it feels soulless.

They also actively barred NCAA wrestlers who had the flexibility to learn striking to even compete in the UFC. They kept the Dagestanis because Khabib became an accidental superstar in the Caucus regions/Middle East when he beat Conor.

The video gives Dana too much credit, I don't think he was the brain making decisions when UFC used to be a PPV juggernaut, he just presented himself as if he was. I don't understand how UFC makes healthy live gates (do they?). Who cares about the watered down cards?
 
For me this is what’s changed and made the UFC product worse:

Rivalries are fake. We used to have real beef between fighters. Now everyone wants to make money and go on there way. It’s just a business.

Watered down cards

Best not fighting the best

They stop a fight as soon as it gets good. Someone get’s rocked and they stop the fight.

Commentary sucks, they fired Goldie

Leg humpers fhat do nothing with their position grind out wins

Nothing about the fights is risky or do or die anymore.

Gladiators used to get their heads chopped off… now fighters just play it safe and cash their checks best they can
 
It will continue to suck until they remove the bald goof. Have you seen the cards for the upcoming events?
Diluted shit cards...with no main eventers.
 
Well, the card last night was Amazing!
I blame everything on the APEX when fighters put on a poor performance.
If you throw events at a garbage arena, you should definitely expect garbage fights.
 
