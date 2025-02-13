Why the UFC doesn't sign Stuart Austin ?

Sonny Qc
Fighting for Oktagon MMA out of the U.K
18-8
On a 3 fights win streak,
Has a wins over Tom Aspinall
Other Notable fights
Vs
Satoshi Ishii W UD
Johnny Walker L KO
Renan Ferreira L KO
