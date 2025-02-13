  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Why the UFC doesn't sign Stuart Austin ?

Fighting for Oktagon MMA out of the U.K

18-8
On a 3 fights win streak,
Has a wins over Tom Aspinall

1739458331698.png

Other Notable fights
Vs
Satoshi Ishii W UD
Johnny Walker L KO
Renan Ferreira L KO

Stuart

The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
He's far from shit, but not quite good enough for me - DWCS maybe he could hav a shot. Thing is, he's been around for fucking ages without any major promotion really showing an interest in him.
 
He's kind of average. He's a decent coach though, I believe he coaches Mario Pinto who got signed off the last season of DWCS and Shah Kamali who I think will get signed in the next year or two.
 
He's a Don'Tale Mayes tier fighter with a worse chin, we do not need more of those.
 
He could be one of those guys that wants money for fighting, they hate those guys
 
Elvis. said:
He could be one of those guys that wants money for fighting, they hate those guys
But look at his body! Sherdog loves guys with good looks and who wants to bankrupt the ufc
 
I think they probably would have signed him... if he'd beaten Mark Godbeer at BAMMA.

Instead, Godbeer won and got signed, ultimately went 2-2 in the UFC.

But Austin never really put another run together. Very, very patchy record. Quite a few of the guys that beat Austin did get into the UFC or PFL though.
 
Siver! said:
I think they probably would have signed him... if he'd beaten Mark Godbeer at BAMMA.

Instead, Godbeer won and got signed, ultimately went 2-2 in the UFC.

But Austin never really put another run together. Very, very patchy record. Quite a few of the guys that beat Austin did get into the UFC or PFL though.
7 KO losses is not good
 
