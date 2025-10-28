Why the UFC cuts winning Heavyweights but not the ones that are losing?





I mean, it took them a long time to cut Tony Ferguson or Andrea Lee even tho they are on losing streaks, same with Sam Alvey as well.



Regardless, when it comes to Heavyweight division, they cut Hamdy but not the opponent that he beat Chocolate Peppa pig AKA Chris Barnett? Also, in that year, they cut Ronzenstruik but not Tuivasa whom is on a 5 fight losing streak and his last loss was to Roznestruik? and last year, they cut Romanov too, WTH is the UFC doing? are they slowly wanna abolish the division or what? also they cut Martin Buday too.



And what's beyond me is that a HW named Łukasz Brzeski is still in the UFC with a record of 1-5!!!!! WTF?



WTH is going on with the system of UFC cutting fighters and keeping fighters?



If the UFC want to make the HW division great, I can't wait for them to sign up Gable Steveson or Gordon Ryan if both want their shot in the UFC, and also, make Alex Pereira move up too, I don't support them cheating, I hate Eye-pokes but make them juice maybe but if they're gonna let HW's juice, they should make everyone in the UFC juice, but that'd be a waste.