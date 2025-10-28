Why the UFC cuts winning Heavyweights but not the ones that are losing?

I mean, it took them a long time to cut Tony Ferguson or Andrea Lee even tho they are on losing streaks, same with Sam Alvey as well.

Regardless, when it comes to Heavyweight division, they cut Hamdy but not the opponent that he beat Chocolate Peppa pig AKA Chris Barnett? Also, in that year, they cut Ronzenstruik but not Tuivasa whom is on a 5 fight losing streak and his last loss was to Roznestruik? and last year, they cut Romanov too, WTH is the UFC doing? are they slowly wanna abolish the division or what? also they cut Martin Buday too.

And what's beyond me is that a HW named Łukasz Brzeski is still in the UFC with a record of 1-5!!!!! WTF?

WTH is going on with the system of UFC cutting fighters and keeping fighters?

If the UFC want to make the HW division great, I can't wait for them to sign up Gable Steveson or Gordon Ryan if both want their shot in the UFC, and also, make Alex Pereira move up too, I don't support them cheating, I hate Eye-pokes but make them juice maybe but if they're gonna let HW's juice, they should make everyone in the UFC juice, but that'd be a waste.
 
If you don't have an apparent reason then the reason is only: money.
One way or another they think make sense to cut someone they don't see would provide $ or excitement for the salary. Even worse: what if an unmarketable guy becomes the champ or enters top 5-10 and you have to pay him a ton and you know he ain't losing a few in a row anytime soon. This is possible if a guy is good.
Unfortunately UFC isn't a sport.
Also, UFC doesn't do logic. And they are bush league with a bush league guy on top that checked out and years ago, but the brand sells and it will sell no matter what. It was built well so now it can be lead by bush people and have bush league tactics and it will still stay afloat.
 
I'm not about to try and argue that Hamby was a future world champ, but he was winning and HW is very thin -- very bizarre cut imo
 
Thesnake101 said:
Above all they're trying to prioritize exciting HWs regardless of their results.
yes, but this guy smashed his opponent in the first round, total domination since the first second of the fight and cutting him but not his opponent doesn't make any sense.
 
Lee Danger said:
yes, but this guy smashed his opponent in the first round, total domination since the first second of the fight and cutting him but not his opponent doesn't make any sense.
You need to watch the rest of Hamdy's fights. He's only been in decisions in the UFC, even in the fight he popped for roids, embraces the grind as soon as his gas tank starts to falter and lost to Mo Usman. He got cut because they don't have any faith in him to be exciting win or lose.

With Barnett they know they can throw just about any prospect at him and he'll get mauled and produce a highlight. He'll probably be fighting someone like Hokit next, or one of those new unknown HWs they recently signed.
 
TITS said:
They cut Martin Buday (7-1 UFC) and kept Austen Lane who has 1 win in 6 fights.
They cut Buday right after a victory where they didn't cut the loser, how am I suppossed to see this as anything but making the product worst, at least cut both of the fat slobs.
The UFC heavyweight division gets worse and worse because the UFC is removing all the gatekeeper types (Rozenstruik, Romanov, Buday, Karl Williams, Nascimento, De Lima) while keeping the absolute jobbers (Brzeski, Lane, Tafa, Barnett).
 
Did anyone actually watch the fight?

It was garbage, Hamdy has total positional control and made zero attempt to inflict damage, go for subs or try in someway to finish the fight against a gassed opponent while on wasn't barely fighting back.

He just pitter pattered him and didn't try to barely advance his division, terrible fight, I would've cut both guys.
 
Prazeres said:
They cut Buday right after a victory where they didn't cut the loser, how am I suppossed to see this as anything but making the product worst, at least cut both of the fat slobs.
The UFC heavyweight division gets worse and worse because the UFC is removing all the gatekeeper types (Rozenstruik, Romanov, Buday, Karl Williams, Nascimento, De Lima) while keeping the absolute jobbers (Brzeski, Lane, Tafa, Barnett).
The guys they cut are boring decision machines, the guys they kept are generally in fights that get a finish.

They're trying to be in the business of putting on exciting fights.
 
cmw43 said:
The guys they cut are boring decision machines, the guys they kept are generally in fights that get a finish.

They're trying to be in the business of putting on exciting fights.
If getting knocked out in one round is more valuable for the UFC than winning a decision, you might as well watch powerslap.
Furthermore, by not cutting the losers of those fights, the UFC is saying that losing by decision is more valuable than winning by decision.
 
Its better if you are the type who delivers highlights losses than mediocre wins.

For them that is. I think its a bit silly.
 
cmw43 said:
The guys they cut are boring decision machines, the guys they kept are generally in fights that get a finish.

They're trying to be in the business of putting on exciting fights.
Ill agree with you there. These fights still have to be entertaining, otherwise, why pay $ to watch guys who 'allegedly trained' for a fight?

Didn't watch this fight, but i could've by now....for FREE and still won't. Ill take word of mouth to not even watch a fucking replay, simply because ive seen some dull fest matches and know its a waste of time.

That said, it is ODD to cut the winner and not the loser. Im thinking if they didnt do both, its cuz UFC likes barnetts front flip into a future herniated disk butt slam when he wins.

I do too...but pudgy has got to win!
 
cmw43 said:
The guys they cut are boring decision machines, the guys they kept are generally in fights that get a finish.

They're trying to be in the business of putting on exciting fights.
Rozenstruik has 9 wins by which 8 were by KOs. That's 90% ko ratio. It doesn't get better than that when it comes to KO ratio. So what are you talking about?
 
cmw43 said:
Did anyone actually watch the fight?

It was garbage, Hamdy has total positional control and made zero attempt to inflict damage, go for subs or try in someway to finish the fight against a gassed opponent while on wasn't barely fighting back.

He just pitter pattered him and didn't try to barely advance his division, terrible fight, I would've cut both guys.
IMO, he got gun shy after losing a point due to hits on the back of Barnett's head
 
