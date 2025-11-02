Why the hell was this David Onana guy in the main event?

Because the UFC is playing limbo with card quality and is seeing how far they can push their most loyal (and desperate) fans
 
Dude does not handle pressure well. Lopes and Garcia ran him over like he wasn’t even there.
 
wait min let me quote Dana - "who gives a fuck?" "shut the fuck up"

from the horses mouth
 
it was #12 vs #13...why any of them were headlining is a serious question. How far does Garcia will go with a win over a guy 1 rank below him? +1, +2?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,259
Messages
58,032,139
Members
175,914
Latest member
loki808

Share this page

Back
Top