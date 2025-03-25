Why the heck do women in real life treat me well, and then some ugly broads online think I'm shit?

Baby Hanma
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2023
- Messages
- 718
- Reaction score
- 458
I mean bro.
When a girl in real life rejects me, (and I get rejected all the time), she does it as politely as she possibly can and lets me realize I'm too rizz-tastic for her own good. But women online tell me I'm lowlier than a deranged homeless guy even though I'm kicking ass in my career. I mean...
Do women show their true colors online? Or all women online are just in denial of how alpha I am?
When a girl in real life rejects me, (and I get rejected all the time), she does it as politely as she possibly can and lets me realize I'm too rizz-tastic for her own good. But women online tell me I'm lowlier than a deranged homeless guy even though I'm kicking ass in my career. I mean...
Do women show their true colors online? Or all women online are just in denial of how alpha I am?