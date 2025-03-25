  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Why the heck do women in real life treat me well, and then some ugly broads online think I'm shit?

Baby Hanma

Baby Hanma

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jun 19, 2023
Messages
718
Reaction score
458
I mean bro.

When a girl in real life rejects me, (and I get rejected all the time), she does it as politely as she possibly can and lets me realize I'm too rizz-tastic for her own good. But women online tell me I'm lowlier than a deranged homeless guy even though I'm kicking ass in my career. I mean...

Do women show their true colors online? Or all women online are just in denial of how alpha I am?
 
Yes, women online overvalue themselves. That's why they're online to begin with. The question is, why are you trying to get tale online?

For every 1 hot girl, there are probably 30 skaags online
 
People are just shittier online in general. I am sure you probably come off douchier online then IRL aswell. So basicly, you get what you give.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
People are just shittier online in general. I am sure you probably come off douchier online then IRL aswell. So basicly, you get what you give.
Click to expand...
It really is that simple. There are fewer consequences to being a cunt online, whether you're a man or a woman, so people feel more free to do so.
 
giphy.gif
 
Maybe online they have no filter and aren't trying to sugar coat it like in person. Probably unimpressed by your lifts.
 
Captain Tenneal said:
Yes, women online overvalue themselves. That's why they're online to begin with. The question is, why are you trying to get tale online?

For every 1 hot girl, there are probably 30 skaags online
Click to expand...
Yeah, you should see some of the e-thots that sell their nudes online via onlyfans/paypal, etc. Can't believe some of these dudes are paying money for them
 
Same as why everybody is nastier online.

Less likely to catch an uppercut
 
Captain Tenneal said:
Yes, women online overvalue themselves. That's why they're online to begin with. The question is, why are you trying to get tale online?

For every 1 hot girl, there are probably 30 skaags online
Click to expand...
Because I'm a troll. I thought trolls are the actual alphas in places like Reddit or Discord.

I don't understand the world anymore. You troll back trolls and then they think you're the loser.
 
The internet's not real and the sooner you acknowledge that the better things will be in your life
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

toasty
Opinion RIGHT, my team lost so here is what I need Don and Elon & Vivek and some governors to do for me
Replies
16
Views
633
Fedor>Cain
Fedor>Cain

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,147
Messages
57,076,911
Members
175,528
Latest member
NotPhilBaroni

Share this page

Back
Top