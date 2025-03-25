  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Why the heck do women in real life treat me well, and then some ugly broads online think I'm sh*t?

I mean bro.

When a girl in real life rejects me, (and I get rejected all the time), she does it as politely as she possibly can and lets me realize I'm too rizz-tastic for her own good. But women online tell me I'm lowlier than a deranged homeless guy even though I'm kicking ass in my career. I mean...

Do women show their true colors online? Or all women online are just in denial of how alpha I am?
 
Yes, women online overvalue themselves. That's why they're online to begin with. The question is, why are you trying to get tale online?

For every 1 hot girl, there are probably 30 skaags online
 
People are just shittier online in general. I am sure you probably come off douchier online then IRL aswell. So basicly, you get what you give.
It really is that simple. There are fewer consequences to being a cunt online, whether you're a man or a woman, so people feel more free to do so.
 
giphy.gif
 
Yes, women online overvalue themselves. That's why they're online to begin with. The question is, why are you trying to get tale online?

For every 1 hot girl, there are probably 30 skaags online

For every 1 hot girl, there are probably 30 skaags online
Yeah, you should see some of the e-thots that sell their nudes online via onlyfans/paypal, etc. Can't believe some of these dudes are paying money for them
 
Yes, women online overvalue themselves. That's why they're online to begin with. The question is, why are you trying to get tale online?

For every 1 hot girl, there are probably 30 skaags online

For every 1 hot girl, there are probably 30 skaags online
Because I'm a troll. I thought trolls are the actual alphas in places like Reddit or Discord.

I don't understand the world anymore. You troll back trolls and then they think you're the loser.
 
Well if she has 10 iq points she will know that not everyone reacts the same to rejection and the way someone rejects you makes a difference. In short in real life they have to consider your reaction if she does not know you at all. That goes out the window on the internet.
 
I mean bro.

When a girl in real life rejects me, (and I get rejected all the time), she does it as politely as she possibly can and lets me realize I'm too rizz-tastic for her own good. But women online tell me I'm lowlier than a deranged homeless guy even though I'm kicking ass in my career. I mean...

Do women show their true colors online? Or all women online are just in denial of how alpha I am?

Do women show their true colors online? Or all women online are just in denial of how alpha I am?
Because they're scared of you irl.
 
women can be evil as fuck online, I had an ex who was getting unsolicited dick picks from some weirdo who was married, so she told him she send nudes if he sent a video of his dick wrapped in toilet paper and then light it on fire to prove he was a real man.

The guy did it and then she sent it to his wife, fuck people are dumb
 
Two reasons that aren't specific to women... You can't get hit online and it's hard to have empathy online.
 
