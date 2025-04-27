why the fans hate Ian Garry?

ff

ff

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 18, 2015
Messages
554
Reaction score
783
He seems to be genuine nice guy, I think it started with that youtuber video that made people turn against him..

he just said he's officially the back up fighter in two weeks let's go we need more fighters like him
 
he's a bit cringe on the mic but is an active great fighter and stepped in on short notice to beat a top prospect. I think he should get more credit
 
He gave em a bunch of reasons a year or two ago. They ain't forgot that shit although he's matured since then.


He also was stifling the murderous intent of Prates and kept shooting for takedowns on him. Crowd didn't get what they wanted lol
 
I feel like he used to be a bad mix of a big mouth and a boring style. Thankfully he's roped in both of those, so he's growing on me. That said, dude was crawling around the cage like a drunk man in R5, better work on the cardio if he wants a belt.
 
He's made strides. He doesn't run his mouth nearly as much, which has benefited him. Whatever the case, he's never been an Anthony Smith type to me, that I just hate without reason. He's a good fighter, potential champ, imo.
 
ff said:
He seems to be genuine nice guy, I think it started with that youtuber video that made people turn against him..

he just said he's officially the back up fighter in two weeks let's go we need more fighters like him
Click to expand...
Because of fights like that. It started great, he was piecing him up and the he started to face adversity.
Then it's stalling against the cage, running and kinda stopping the momentum of a good fight.

He could have got Prates out of there, but took a couple big shots and got hard on his bicycle.
Ended up in a 48-47 when he was dominating 90% of the fight. More impressed by Prates in that fight.
His wrestling is going to hold up against the higher level guys. Ian on the other hand is going to struggle against them because he can't commit to pulling that trigger.
 
He's super arrogant at times and over the top with self bloviation.

That said, he's mostly delivered, albeit not in the most thrilling fashion in a few fights.

But it's generally the loud mouth guys that get a lot of hate.

Garry can definitely fight though, so he may wind up shutting even the haters up.

He's shut me up for the most part.
 
Tried too hard to come up as a cool guy face character, but became a cringe heel. It's fine, he's doing well in having people be interested in his fights one way or another and he is staying active and is clearly skilled.
 
He acts like a douche, has said many many many douchey things - and has a huge ego, and talks a big game and doesnt back it up. He wins, for sure, but he isnt the superstar he thought he'd be, and it's showing more and more every fight.
 
ff said:
He seems to be genuine nice guy, I think it started with that youtuber video that made people turn against him..

he just said he's officially the back up fighter in two weeks let's go we need more fighters like him
Click to expand...
A nice guy wouldn't accuse Neil Magny who's an actual nice guy of being a bad father.
 
He used to bring a social media team to all his gym sessions without asking permission from the coaches and other fighters and he got kicked out of several gyms.

He used to do the Conor strut in the cage and proclaimed himself the next Conor McGregor early in his UFC career.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
Why is no one talking about the upcoming Shavkat vs. Ian Garry fight?
Replies
19
Views
868
pick999
pick999
CroCopsLHK
What do you think of Nomad and Ian Garry?
Replies
12
Views
273
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck
Unheralded Truth
Media Uh oh... Ian Garry hailing Islam now (Desperate Conor rant incoming?)
2
Replies
24
Views
776
sanguinius
sanguinius
WoozyFailGuy
Ian Machado Garry: "I’m more Brazilian’ than Carlos Prates … I’ve got his whole country wanting me to win"
2 3
Replies
57
Views
1K
wrb
W
VenomCarnage
Ian Garry getting way too much credit!
4 5 6
Replies
114
Views
3K
Mammothman
Mammothman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,314
Messages
57,221,679
Members
175,588
Latest member
MateusNardello

Share this page

Back
Top