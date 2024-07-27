Why the f... Is UFC playing so late?

Its like they're trying to have their cake and eat it - the US PPV buyers + the UK market. Doesnt really work like that though. Most of the buzz this card would have had in the UK has been snuffed out by having it on at such a stupid time. A card like this at a normal time could have easily filled a 60k capacity stadium in the UK too.
 
Jinx_AA said:
I prefer a Saturday night card over an afternoon card everytime
You mean to watch in the comfort of the home? Oh, for sure!

I'd pay an enormous amount of money to not have to attend this show live in the arena though lol

It's either going to be an absolute mess and borderline fight club or it's going to be so sedate half the crowd is absent or asleep lol
 
what about the fighters? They literally have to go out and fight at 5AM and it's for the belt even for Leon
 
Flower2dPeople said:
Sounds like the UFC is a US company. I could be wrong. We'll never know.
Barely at this point tbh. Half of the cards they have booked right now are outside of the US. Most of the top talent isnt American these days either. Its basically an international league now, for better or worse.
 
According to Adam Catterall of TNT Sports, TalkSport, Fight Disciples etc, it was ESPN's call.

They only allow the UFC to put on 2 numbered events (PPVs) per year that aren't on USA primetime.

For 2024, they already allocated both, for Perth and Abu Dhabi. Even though both take place after UFC 304 they were finalised first so they got the slots.
 
It is pretty retarded. Even if the event was in the afternoon US time on a Saturday it would still sell very well. Fuck staying up past 6 or 7am to watch a UK card, they've lost me on that one.
 
So what I gather from this thread is:
a) Americans = Awesome people who Buy PVP's....
b) British = Broke 'wankers' who stream....

Sounds about right...
 
Why not just film it and send it at normal US time for those of you who live in US?
 
Frode Falch said:
Why not just film it and send it at normal US time for those of you who live in US?
Because there will be updates and highlights all over the internet, people won't care as much to by a PPV.

They could still have done it UK evening time even if at midnight for the main card. That's like 5pm ET which is fine or at worst 2am the main card which is 7pm ET. A main card in the UK starting at 4am CET is bad.
 
