Why the f... Is UFC playing so late?

Frode Falch
Steel Belt
Professional Fighter
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2005
- Messages
- 27,813
- Reaction score
- 9,759
Its in the UK for once. And they put it on in the middle of the night just to keep the spoiled people in the US happy?
Its in the UK for once. And they put it on in the middle of the night just to keep the spoiled people in the US happy?
Sounds like the UFC is a US company. I could be wrong. We'll never know.Its in the UK for once. And they put it on in the middle of the night just to keep the spoiled people in the US happy?
I prefer a Saturday night card over an afternoon card everytimeThey're going for a record number of coked up stand brawls!
I prefer a Saturday night card over an afternoon card everytime
Sounds like the UFC is a US company. I could be wrong. We'll never know.
Why not just film it and send it at normal US time for those of you who live in US?