Why Strickland should not be forced in the title picture - He is to limited as a fighter

Whenever A limited champion becomes the champ he tries to duck fights and look for favorable match-ups despite the line which doesn´t make sense. Example The MW was purely Striking heavy division during Izzy period but not anymore hence fighters like Strickland become outdated. Example Remember when Bisping hail mary´ed himself in one of the luckiest KO´s to the belt and he ducked everyone especially Yoel Romero and everyone knew he was just holding onto the title but he had nothing for Yoel.. He asked for a retired Dan Handerson which he got and then a retired GSP said wait a minute that is a gimme fight for me hence I will fight him and choked him out to only vacate the belt. Which means Bisping was always gonna lose it quick he was not even suppose to fight the champ or be there to begin with.



O´malley comes to mind another great striker but limited fighter who was running from merab and fight Chito because of that but eventually had to face his certain defeat in Merab and everybody knew he was gonna lose it was just stylsitically a bad a match-up and mismatch.



forcing strickland into the title picture would just be the same cause what if he hail maries DDP and now what? He sure as hell doesn´t have earthly chance against Chimaev and at that point why not just hand over the title to Chimaev without even a fight. It would be like Khamzat vs Diaz where Chimaev had won the fight before it even began.



But the best thing to do is let DDP who is currently in great form take on Chimaev and that is a 50-50 fight instead of killing of Dricus and handing the title over to Chimaev without resistance in a gimme fight and Chimaev himself would prefer to take the title from someone who can fight and capable of beating him and give him chellenge but Strickland is Nate Diaz esque chellenge for Chimaev. Jab, Jab, Jab and lift the knees for block rinse and repeat that is all he does.



Give Strickland to Adesanya that would be a fight both guys would want as Adesanya wants to get that one back..



Strickland is too limited of a fighter to be in the title picture or should not be unless he gets another good win.



Strickland doesn´t offer much to Whittaker, Ciao or Chimaev hence he should seek adventure elsewhere perhaps the WW division since he is too small for the middleweight division. He use to be a welterweight that is where he belongs