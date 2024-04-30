Television Why South Park is not affected by cancel culture?

south_park_logo_by_zizigolllo_d8k6cad-fullview.jpg


There will never be a show like South Park which was willing to show us everything wrong with the way that we live.
No show that managed to talk about and properly portray
the issues that people have in their lives, while still making me laugh.
It honestly feels like the crew of South Park doesn't care but in a good way. With everything being censored, comedy feels bland today compared to 10 years ago, but South Park has still managed to stay the same for me at least.
How/Why does South Park get a cancel pass?
 
