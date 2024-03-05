Why so many people think Chito is getting KO’d?

Fatback96
I don’t understand this. Chito is known for his durability and has never been wobbled once in his entire UFC career, even after going to war with HUGE hitters (arguably harder hitters than Sean) such as Yadong, 135lb Aldo, and John motherfrocking Lineker. He’s never been hurt or dropped once.
Not just that. He’s also known for his defense. Most guys can barely land anything clean on this guy. Sean definitely struggled in their first fight.
I think the disrespect to Chito’s chin and defense is absolutely ridiculous from the O’Malley casuals.
Put some respect on the boi Chito.
