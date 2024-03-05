Why so many people think Chito is getting KO’d?

Fatback96

Fatback96

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Feb 23, 2016
Messages
7,717
Reaction score
14,560
I don’t understand this. Chito is known for his durability and has never been wobbled once in his entire UFC career, even after going to war with HUGE hitters (arguably harder hitters than Sean) such as Yadong, 135lb Aldo, and John motherfrocking Lineker. He’s never been hurt or dropped once.

Not just that. He’s also known for his defense. Most guys can barely land anything clean on this guy. Sean definitely struggled in their first fight.

I think the disrespect to Chito’s chin and defense is absolutely ridiculous from the O’Malley casuals.

Put some respect on the boi Chito.
 
I don’t believe he’s ever been even rocked in his entire career. Guy is known to be defensively sound and has a good chin whenever people do get through. I mean sure, everybody’s chin goes at some point but that’s not the safe bet here in my opinion. I kinda think this one could end up being a somewhat mundane point fight.
 
I’ve seen more people thinking Kevin Holland gets slept by MVP which is just as unlikely to me.
 
Vera is 1-0 against Sean O’Malley. I hope that Marlon Vera goes 2-0 Sean O’Malley.

To this day, I'm still livid and enraged that Andre Soukhamthath never saw his golden opportunity to eliminate Sean.

Furthermore, I'm still livid that Herb Dean stopped the MMA fight between Sean O'Malley and Kris Moutinho when there were only a few seconds left in the third (and final round).

Herb Dean was the referee in the MMA fight between Sean O'Malley and Kris Moutinho (obviously).
 
Well, I am for once biased.
The only thing that I don't like more than Suga is Marlon Chito Vera and his brother Jon Cheato Jones.
 
Don't get it either.

The only guy O'Malley has KOed in the UFC was an old, washed Eddie Wineland, who also got finished in his next 2 subsequent fights.

Sean has a bunch of tkos and is a fantastic striker, but he is not a power puncher and Chito is defensively sound and has an iron chin.

Sean hasn't come close to knocking out anybody who even remotely has a chin.
 
A finish by either fighter would be hilarious. Love this matchup.
 
I think it’s mostly just hyperbole. No one wants to say their favorite fighter is gonna win a hard fought decision
 
i dunno, in all honesty i just feel like when i watch Chitos last few fights he does not seem like he has improved very much, in any department, hes good, solid fighter, but seems like the typical journey man career, always there, always down to fight, but never a champion, thats just my 2 cents, in all honesty i dont know enough about Chito and have not watched enough of his fights, its just how i feel with the few that ive seen.

As a side note, striking vs Sean is never a good thing, the guy is as sound in striking as anyone in the UFC, so its not unrealistic to think he will win via KO
 
0*OB4BSJrDXdvewC6O.gif
Chito is fixing to bring the pain, just like last time.
 
I totally understand favouring O’Malley, but Chito’s never really lost a purely stand-up fight in a long time.

-285 for O’Malley is a little too high, IMO for a five round fight.

Sean should look amazing in the first two rounds, but I don’t see Chito “freezing up” without wrestling in the mix. I also don’t think he’s getting KO’d.

I think worse case scenario for Chito is losing 4-1/3-2. O’Malley winning via robbery or 3-2 (but looking bad in the championship rounds) is very much on the table.
 
I'm still livid that we never got Mike Goldberg to commentate a Soukhamtath fight and talk about how we really just want to "Soak it all in".
 
Those are all good points and I forgot about John motherfrocking Lineker !

I can see Sean as a slight favorite without any disrespect to Chito.

And I also think Chito is well aware that his opportunity here is rare and won't come again for him if he loses.. Chito is very smart and we are going to see if he can do a couple of things.

1) Have a gameplan up front that considers O'Mally's improvement since they last fought.

2) Be able to adapt mid-fight if he is getting sniped at distance.

This could be a deep waters war just like O'Malley's bout with Yan...
 
