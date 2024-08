Why she doing this?

Sonny Qc said: Need help for Sherbros with experience in dealing with chicks.



Dated a girl last year for a few months,

broke up in December.

All good thought, mutual decision,

no hard feeling from either side.



Every now and then,

she still DM selfies of her asking me to pick the best looking one

(to post on Insta and shit)



Why she still doing this 8 months after we broke up? Click to expand...

Because there is really no such as truly mutual decision or at least it is so rare as to not be worth mentioning.What typically happens is one person can see the other is not as interested, and they then decide or convince themselves they too are not interested. They may even pull the trigger first, leading the other person to think, 'oh it is mutual', as they were thinking about doing it.So she might have some interest in you, or her ego, cannot handle you were not interested, or just seemed to easily walk away, and she wants to spike your interest (for her ego, not to date you again), or she may think she is showing you what you are missing (maybe out of spite or again just ego).