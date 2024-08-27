Why she doing this?

Sonny Qc
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2016
- Messages
- 36,427
- Reaction score
- 41,933
Need help for Sherbros with experience in dealing with chicks.
Dated a girl last year for a few months,
broke up in December.
All good thought, mutual decision,
no hard feeling from either side.
Every now and then,
she still DM selfies of her asking me to pick the best looking one
(to post on Insta and shit)
Why she still doing this 8 months after we broke up?
Dated a girl last year for a few months,
broke up in December.
All good thought, mutual decision,
no hard feeling from either side.
Every now and then,
she still DM selfies of her asking me to pick the best looking one
(to post on Insta and shit)
Why she still doing this 8 months after we broke up?