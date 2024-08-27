Why she doing this?

Because there is really no such as truly mutual decision or at least it is so rare as to not be worth mentioning.



What typically happens is one person can see the other is not as interested, and they then decide or convince themselves they too are not interested. They may even pull the trigger first, leading the other person to think, 'oh it is mutual', as they were thinking about doing it.



So she might have some interest in you, or her ego, cannot handle you were not interested, or just seemed to easily walk away, and she wants to spike your interest (for her ego, not to date you again), or she may think she is showing you what you are missing (maybe out of spite or again just ego).