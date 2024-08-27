Why she doing this?

Need help for Sherbros with experience in dealing with chicks.

Dated a girl last year for a few months,
broke up in December.
All good thought, mutual decision,
no hard feeling from either side.

Every now and then,
she still DM selfies of her asking me to pick the best looking one
(to post on Insta and shit)

Why she still doing this 8 months after we broke up?
 
Just another chick who needs male attention and validation. Also likely manipulative bc unless she's retarded she's cultivating ambiguity on purpose by doing that shit. Best to play back but by your rules. Be super flattering one day, next time ignore her, then tell her to send more revealing, then tell her she looks like shit, etc.
 
She hates your guts, but still miss your standard Sherdogger peen
 
Because there is really no such as truly mutual decision or at least it is so rare as to not be worth mentioning.

What typically happens is one person can see the other is not as interested, and they then decide or convince themselves they too are not interested. They may even pull the trigger first, leading the other person to think, 'oh it is mutual', as they were thinking about doing it.

So she might have some interest in you, or her ego, cannot handle you were not interested, or just seemed to easily walk away, and she wants to spike your interest (for her ego, not to date you again), or she may think she is showing you what you are missing (maybe out of spite or again just ego).
 
Kinda thought the along the same lines, but woulda spared Sonny the the hate comment and said she still wants that Sherdogger sized "little Sonny".
 
"Hey sweet cheeks, if you're down to get back together then I'm willing to give it another shot. But if not, then stop texting me. I'm not giving you the kind of attention you want unless I'm getting the kind of attention I want in return."

And then she'll say something stupid like "I thought we could still be friends"

And that's when you tell her "Not trying to be mean, but I have enough friends."
 
Because there is really no such as truly mutual decision or at least it is so rare as to not be worth mentioning.

What typically happens is one person can see the other is not as interested, and they then decide or convince themselves they too are not interested. They may even pull the trigger first, leading the other person to think, 'oh it is mutual', as they were thinking about doing it.

So she might have some interest in you, or her ego, cannot handle you were not interested, or just seemed to easily walk away, and she wants to spike your interest (for her ego, not to date you again), or she may think she is showing you what you are missing (maybe out of spite or again just ego).
She's 23 and I'm 37...
The relationship didn't made sense.
Also, she's the daughter of my Boss.
 
