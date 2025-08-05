  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Why Reinier de Ridder wants 'Stillknocks' to beat Khamzat Chimaev at #UFC319

how-do-you-feel-about-rdr-v0-mfvtg802i5ze1.jpeg

Reinier de Ridder wants an active champion at middleweight.

Khamzat Chimaev (14-0) will challenge Dricus Du Plessis (23-2) for the title in the UFC 319 headliner on Aug. 16 at United Center in Chicago. Ridder (21-2) believes Chimaev’s stardom will skyrocket if he dethrones du Plessis. However, Ridder is concerned about potential inactivity from Chimaev that could follow. Ridder would rather that du Plessis defend his title successfully, and fight him sometime soon.

"If Khamzat wins this one, especially if he wins it decisively, he'll be a huge name, and that might come with him taking a lot of time off after,” De Ridder told MMA Fighting. “So it might be better if Dricus wins, and then we can fight in four to six months, that would be best… So hopefully, it would be nice if Dricus wins and we can line it up."

While Chimaev is accused of inactivity, it has mostly been a result of prolonged health issues. “Borz” made his debut in 2020 and fought thrice that year, and then went through complications from a bout with COVID-19. Chimaev has fought only five times since 2021. However, the Chechen-born Swede claims to have resolved health issues ahead of his win over Robert Whittaker. Chimaev’s recovery is being monitored on a daily basis going into his clash against du Plessis.

Meanwhile, du Plessis fights twice a year on average. “Stillknocks” won his title against Sean Strickland in January 2024 and has since defended it twice.

Meanwhile, De Ridder made his Octagon debut in November 2024 and racked up four wins within nine months. “The Dutch Knight” made himself relevant in title talks with a split decision win over Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi last month.

Why Reinier de Ridder Wants 'Stillknocks' to Beat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

Reinier de Ridder wants an active champion at middleweight.
Of course RDR doesn't want Khamzat to win. RDR knows Khamzat would beat the shit out of him. He absolutely believes he has a better shot of beating DDP, which is why he wants DDP to win.
 
Makes sense. You can't run to a title shot if the champ never fights.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
That's true, Khamzat making it to the cage is a feat in and of itself.

I think Dricus likely clowns RDR though. He has the power and the long arms to check that chin, which is often wildly open.
Click to expand...

RDR isn't one to bet against . . . but neither is DDP (doubly so). I don't think RDR could take much of the head-pummeling DDP seems to give almost everyone, although if RDR takes anyone down, I wouldn't count the safe. Would be an interesting if not necessarily fun fight.
 
Reindeer matches up stylistically a lot better with Khamzat than he does Dricus. Reindeer is a very active fighter, he probably believes he can get a title shot soon and doesn't want to wait a year.
 
Aurelian said:
Reindeer matches up stylistically a lot better with Khamzat than he does Dricus. Reindeer is a very active fighter, he probably believes he can get a title shot soon and doesn't want to wait a year.
Click to expand...
I think both of them are horrible matchups for RDR.

I can't see him being able to use his physicality/pressure as efficiently vs either of them, and both of them are better strikers and have more power+speed than him.

For some MMA-math, we saw RDR struggling to take down Whittaker, and we saw Khamzat handling him with ease.
 
188912345 said:
I think both of them are horrible matchups for RDR.

I can't see him being able to use his physicality/pressure as efficiently vs either of them, and both of them are better strikers and have more power+speed than him.

For some MMA-math, we saw RDR struggling to take down Whittaker, and we saw Khamzat handling him with ease.
Click to expand...
Judo and BJJ are Reindeer's specialty as a fighter. Grappling is in his wheelhouse and ideally what he wants to do. Now, I'm not saying he'll actually be able to stop Khamzat's wrestling, but that's the area he likes his fights to take place.

An explosive striker seems to be his main kryptonite.
 
Aurelian said:
Judo and BJJ are Reindeer's specialty as a fighter. Grappling is in his wheelhouse and ideally what he wants to do. Now, I'm not saying he'll actually be able to stop Khamzat's wrestling, but that's the area he likes his fights to take place.

An explosive striker seems to be his main kryptonite.
Click to expand...
I think RDR vs DDP would be more fun to watch, stylistically.
That's mostly because DDPs takedown defense isn't as rock solid (probably in part because he doesn't mind fighting on the ground).

Could see it turn into a DDP vs Brunson type of mayhem where both of them have some fun takedowns/scrambles/reversals and test each other's chins and toughness, for as long as it lasts.
 
188912345 said:
I think RDR vs DDP would be more fun to watch, stylistically.
That's mostly because DDPs takedown defense isn't as rock solid (probably in part because he doesn't mind fighting on the ground).

Could see it turn into a DDP vs Brunson type of mayhem where both of them have some fun takedowns/scrambles/reversals and test each other's chins and toughness, for as long as it lasts.
Click to expand...
It might be. Whether for a title or not, I'd like to see Reindeer against both these guys at some point.

When I'm looking at current Top 10 fighters who can match up better with Khamzat's grappling and potentially survive the onslaught, RDR is near the top of the list. I think Khamzat would have an easier time with someone like Caio or Imavov, whereas those guys might present Dricus more of a threat with the striking.
 
Aurelian said:
It might be. Whether for a title or not, I'd like to see Reindeer against both these guys at some point.

When I'm looking at current Top 10 fighters who can match up better with Khamzat's grappling and potentially survive the onslaught, RDR is near the top of the list. I think Khamzat would have an easier time with someone like Caio or Imavov, whereas those guys might present Dricus more of a threat with the striking.
Click to expand...
I agree 100%.

MW is looking great for the coming year(s).
We're finally rid of the Izzy/Cannonier/Vettori rematch-era.
 
