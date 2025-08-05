Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 113,486
- Reaction score
- 212,925
Khamzat Chimaev (14-0) will challenge Dricus Du Plessis (23-2) for the title in the UFC 319 headliner on Aug. 16 at United Center in Chicago. Ridder (21-2) believes Chimaev’s stardom will skyrocket if he dethrones du Plessis. However, Ridder is concerned about potential inactivity from Chimaev that could follow. Ridder would rather that du Plessis defend his title successfully, and fight him sometime soon.
"If Khamzat wins this one, especially if he wins it decisively, he'll be a huge name, and that might come with him taking a lot of time off after,” De Ridder told MMA Fighting. “So it might be better if Dricus wins, and then we can fight in four to six months, that would be best… So hopefully, it would be nice if Dricus wins and we can line it up."
While Chimaev is accused of inactivity, it has mostly been a result of prolonged health issues. “Borz” made his debut in 2020 and fought thrice that year, and then went through complications from a bout with COVID-19. Chimaev has fought only five times since 2021. However, the Chechen-born Swede claims to have resolved health issues ahead of his win over Robert Whittaker. Chimaev’s recovery is being monitored on a daily basis going into his clash against du Plessis.
Meanwhile, du Plessis fights twice a year on average. “Stillknocks” won his title against Sean Strickland in January 2024 and has since defended it twice.
Meanwhile, De Ridder made his Octagon debut in November 2024 and racked up four wins within nine months. “The Dutch Knight” made himself relevant in title talks with a split decision win over Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi last month.
READ HERE
Why Reinier de Ridder Wants ‘Stillknocks’ to Beat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319
Reinier de Ridder wants an active champion at middleweight.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh