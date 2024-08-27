Why Pride's champions used to defend their titles so few times?

Fedor did fifteen fights while champion and had only three defenses
Wanderlei did seventeen fights while champion and defended his for title four times

It's easy to understand because these guys are rarely ranked in GOAT lists and are acclaimed as they deserve only for Pride fans. The resume does not helps them
 
Open weight fights
Freak show fight
Money grabbing fight
Pride proctecting their cash cow
 
tenor.gif
 
ts be careful posting things like this
fedor fanboys would get angry
rational thinking always aint their skill
when it comes to fedor and pride
 
See above.
 
