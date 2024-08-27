Why Pride's champions used to defend their titles so few times?

DanDragon Machi
Jan 28, 2014
Fedor did fifteen fights while champion and had only three defenses
Wanderlei did seventeen fights while champion and defended his for title four times
It's easy to understand because these guys are rarely ranked in GOAT lists and are acclaimed as they deserve only for Pride fans. The resume does not helps them
