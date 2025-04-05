Why only in MMA do the champs or fighters in the lower weight divisionst get called manlets?

But in boxing all time greats and good fighters like Roberto Duran, SRL, Pacquiao , Mayweather, Cotto , Monster, Pernell Whitaker, JMM, Barrera, el terrible etc..are revered and spoken upon with the reverence they deserve? I don't know browsing through that latest Henry thread got me thinking. Is it that MMA is relatively new compared to boxing or are MMA fans just douchier? Don't get me wrong I love both sports equally but there's something about some of these MMA fans that I guess don't appreciate the skill and discipline it takes to get to the highest level of the sport. Not to mention all the attention on here for Connor out carousing again tmz like threads.I'm sorry I rarely post and this was just a random rant.
 
