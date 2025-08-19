  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Why OktagonMMA double champ Losene Keita Could Be UFC's Best Signing in a Very Long Time

Keita didn’t just win belts in Oktagon MMA (reportedly nr.1 eu promotion recording to attendances, ppv numbers and worldwide fighter rankings) - he ran through both the featherweight and lightweight divisions, became the organization’s undisputed double champ, and basically lapped the European scene. Recently in one of interviews he declared: - “I’ve already slapped everyone in Europe. When I watch the UFC featherweights on TV, it’s not what it used to be. We need a big star. Someone who knocks people out...Entertaining fighters.”



Keita is one of the most compelling new characters in the game. He’s got a wild backstory, pure violence style, star-power, and could genuinely shake up the featherweight and lightweight UFC rankings in a hurry.

From an African suburb to the top of the MMA world . -







On joining UFC: “Make featherweight great again. I believe it’s my time. I am precisely the talent and finisher they need!”

When asked if he was nervous: - “Nervous? I feast on nerves. When the cage locks, I know it’s my world. They don’t know what’s coming.”

On his mentality: - “There’s no plan B. It’s war, and I’m always ready to fight until the end.”

Keita’s record is a wrecking ball: 16W-1L, 10 KO/TKO’s, both lightweight and featherweight belts in Oktagon + 1 000 000 eur LW eliminator pyramid winner. That one loss? Came from a freak injury, not a beating.

Keita is more than just a finisher he’s a force that electrifies the crowd. With striking entrances, memorable one-liners during trashtalks, and an undeniable charisma.

Good BJJ, good grappling, great TDD, worldclass striking

Here is fight in OKTAGON in Kickbox bout vs (heavier) Slovakian Muay-Thai Legend Milan Paleš - holder of multiple titles and ONE Fc Veteran with wins over names like Shadow Singha Mawynn and more.



Last fight before UFC vs LW in pyramid finale




Next fight and UFC debut vs #11 FW Patricio Pitbull - 6 september UFC Paris.

1755610489278.png

Curiosity - Keita was offered Dustin Poirier as his debut fight in UFC before Holloway vs Poirier fight was made -

Losene Keita on the possibility of fighting Dustin Poirier:

“We really talked about that fight. In the end, it didn’t happen because Poirier only wants to fight legends now, and a fight with me wouldn’t make sense for him. I understand him.”

Keita acknowledged the discussion but respected Poirier’s desire to focus on legacy fights to finish his career.






Keita will be fan favorite and very possibly FW champ.
 
Great, you jinxed him. Pitbull by KO due to this jinx.
 
Debuting against pitbull is a wtf imo....they must think very highly of this kid
 
RockyLockridge said:
he's a double champ in the promotion he's in. Hopes very well should be high.
For sure, and Oktagon is as legit a promotion outside of the UFC as it gets imo, but Pitbull is a hell of a vet to get in a debut.

I don't know why I feel this way, I guess. Maybe it makes sense, especially rankings/momentum wise, and I know I have no evidence to support my take.

I just feel like Pitbull is the kind of super well-rounded vet like RDA or Neil Magny that could accidentally fuck a hyped prospect's debut. Even if the prospect wins, sometimes it's hard to look great against them, you know? Feels like Ige or even a guy like Emmett ranked above provides a clearer path to victory than a guy like Pitbull imo. But again this is all just feelings and not my brain working (as usual).
 
Soggust said:
For sure, and Oktagon is as legit a promotion outside of the UFC as it gets imo, but Pitbull is a hell of a vet to get in a debut.

I don't know why I feel this way, I guess. Maybe it makes sense, especially rankings/momentum wise, and I know I have no evidence to support my take.

I just feel like Pitbull is the kind of super well-rounded vet like RDA or Neil Magny that could accidentally fuck a hyped prospect's debut. Even if the prospect wins, sometimes it's hard to look great against them, you know? Feels like Ige or even a guy like Emmett ranked above provides a clearer path to victory than a guy like Pitbull imo. But again this is all just feelings and not my brain working (as usual).
Yeah It's funny i felt the same way about pitbull when they gave him yair. It was like they WANTED pitbull to look bad and undersized.
 
