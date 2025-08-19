Tokoloko
Czech MMA on the rise!
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2020
- Messages
- 2,561
- Reaction score
- 2,633
Keita didn’t just win belts in Oktagon MMA (reportedly nr.1 eu promotion recording to attendances, ppv numbers and worldwide fighter rankings) - he ran through both the featherweight and lightweight divisions, became the organization’s undisputed double champ, and basically lapped the European scene. Recently in one of interviews he declared: - “I’ve already slapped everyone in Europe. When I watch the UFC featherweights on TV, it’s not what it used to be. We need a big star. Someone who knocks people out...Entertaining fighters.”
Keita is one of the most compelling new characters in the game. He’s got a wild backstory, pure violence style, star-power, and could genuinely shake up the featherweight and lightweight UFC rankings in a hurry.
From an African suburb to the top of the MMA world . -
On joining UFC: “Make featherweight great again. I believe it’s my time. I am precisely the talent and finisher they need!”
When asked if he was nervous: - “Nervous? I feast on nerves. When the cage locks, I know it’s my world. They don’t know what’s coming.”
On his mentality: - “There’s no plan B. It’s war, and I’m always ready to fight until the end.”
Keita’s record is a wrecking ball: 16W-1L, 10 KO/TKO’s, both lightweight and featherweight belts in Oktagon + 1 000 000 eur LW eliminator pyramid winner. That one loss? Came from a freak injury, not a beating.
Keita is more than just a finisher he’s a force that electrifies the crowd. With striking entrances, memorable one-liners during trashtalks, and an undeniable charisma.
Good BJJ, good grappling, great TDD, worldclass striking
Here is fight in OKTAGON in Kickbox bout vs (heavier) Slovakian Muay-Thai Legend Milan Paleš - holder of multiple titles and ONE Fc Veteran with wins over names like Shadow Singha Mawynn and more.
Last fight before UFC vs LW in pyramid finale
Next fight and UFC debut vs #11 FW Patricio Pitbull - 6 september UFC Paris.
Curiosity - Keita was offered Dustin Poirier as his debut fight in UFC before Holloway vs Poirier fight was made -
Losene Keita on the possibility of fighting Dustin Poirier:
“We really talked about that fight. In the end, it didn’t happen because Poirier only wants to fight legends now, and a fight with me wouldn’t make sense for him. I understand him.”
Keita acknowledged the discussion but respected Poirier’s desire to focus on legacy fights to finish his career.
Keita will be fan favorite and very possibly FW champ.
Keita is one of the most compelling new characters in the game. He’s got a wild backstory, pure violence style, star-power, and could genuinely shake up the featherweight and lightweight UFC rankings in a hurry.
From an African suburb to the top of the MMA world . -
On joining UFC: “Make featherweight great again. I believe it’s my time. I am precisely the talent and finisher they need!”
When asked if he was nervous: - “Nervous? I feast on nerves. When the cage locks, I know it’s my world. They don’t know what’s coming.”
On his mentality: - “There’s no plan B. It’s war, and I’m always ready to fight until the end.”
Keita’s record is a wrecking ball: 16W-1L, 10 KO/TKO’s, both lightweight and featherweight belts in Oktagon + 1 000 000 eur LW eliminator pyramid winner. That one loss? Came from a freak injury, not a beating.
Keita is more than just a finisher he’s a force that electrifies the crowd. With striking entrances, memorable one-liners during trashtalks, and an undeniable charisma.
Good BJJ, good grappling, great TDD, worldclass striking
Here is fight in OKTAGON in Kickbox bout vs (heavier) Slovakian Muay-Thai Legend Milan Paleš - holder of multiple titles and ONE Fc Veteran with wins over names like Shadow Singha Mawynn and more.
Last fight before UFC vs LW in pyramid finale
Next fight and UFC debut vs #11 FW Patricio Pitbull - 6 september UFC Paris.
Curiosity - Keita was offered Dustin Poirier as his debut fight in UFC before Holloway vs Poirier fight was made -
Losene Keita on the possibility of fighting Dustin Poirier:
“We really talked about that fight. In the end, it didn’t happen because Poirier only wants to fight legends now, and a fight with me wouldn’t make sense for him. I understand him.”
Keita acknowledged the discussion but respected Poirier’s desire to focus on legacy fights to finish his career.
Keita will be fan favorite and very possibly FW champ.
Last edited: