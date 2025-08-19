didn’t just win belts in Oktagon MMA (reportedly nr.1 eu promotion recording to attendances, ppv numbers and worldwide fighter rankings) - he ran through both the featherweight and lightweight divisions, became the organization’s undisputed double champ, and basically lapped the European scene. Recently in one of interviews he declared: -is one of the most compelling new characters in the game. He’s got a wild backstory, pure violence style, star-power, and could genuinely shake up the featherweight and lightweight UFC rankings in a hurry.is one of the most compelling new characters in the game. He’s got a wild backstory, pure violence, star-power, and could genuinely shake up the featherweight and lightweight UFC rankings in a hurry...literally "franchise star" potential fighter.On joining UFC:When asked if he was nervousOn his mentalityrecord is a wrecking ball: 16W-1L, 10 KO/TKO’s, both lightweight and featherweight belts in Oktagon + 1 000 000 eur LW eliminator pyramid winner. That one loss? Came from a freak injury, not a beating.is more than just a finisher he’s a force that electrifies the crowd. With striking entrances, memorable one-liners during trashtalks, and an undeniable charisma.Good BJJ, good grappling, great TDD, worldclass strikingHere is fight in OKTAGON in Kickbox bout vs (heavier) Slovakian Muay-Thai Legendholder of multiple titles and ONE Fc Veteran with wins over names likeand more.Last fight before UFC vs LW in pyramid finaleNext fight and UFC debut vs #11 FW- 6 septemberwas offeredas his debut fight inbefore Holloway vs Poirier fight was made -on the possibility of fighting“We really talked about that fight. In the end, it didn’t happen because Poirier only wants to fight legends now, and a fight with me wouldn’t make sense for him. I understand him.”acknowledged the discussion but respecteddesire to focus on legacy fights to finish his career.Keita will be fan favorite and very possibly FW champ.