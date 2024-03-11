Why not Venom Page vs Michel Pereira

70% feinting, 10% single strike rush, 5% 4 strike blitzes where only a single strike lands, 15% high-fiving and hugs.That would be cool, but after seeing his style a fight with Wonder Boy would be a great attraction too.
That's a freaking spot on prediction. I prefer to see Geoff Neal personally.70% feinting, 10% single strike rush, 5% 4 strike blitzes where only a single strike lands, 15% high-fiving and hugs.
lol wtf? it would probably be close to even odds.I don't see Page having a fighting chance here
Pereira is no Holland, he would counter Page's dancing with his own sick moves. Plus, he would be a bigger man of the two. Should Michel grab a hold of Page, he's probably going for a ride, and it would be one-way!lol wtf? it would probably be close to even odds.