Why not Venom Page vs Michel Pereira

That would be the shit.

spintowin.gif


2 human beyblades.
 
Fun fact: Holland landed 2 punches in the 3rd round
 
Clearly Holland fault's for the way the fight went on, he stopped fighting after a round and a half.
 
Is it just me or is Kevin Holland getting slightly worse his last few fights?
 
Flower2dPeople said:
70% feinting, 10% single strike rush, 5% 4 strike blitzes where only a single strike lands, 15% high-fiving and hugs.
That's a freaking spot on prediction. I prefer to see Geoff Neal personally.

I wish Jorge was still around to get styled on.
 
It will be like Israel vs Yoel first round, but with more jumping jacks and wheels.
 
It's truly bizarre how many people think MVP-Wonderman is some anticipated dream match and likely to be a good fight.

There is a 97% chance it would suck shit covered balls.
 
EndlessCritic said:
lol wtf? it would probably be close to even odds.
Pereira is no Holland, he would counter Page's dancing with his own sick moves. Plus, he would be a bigger man of the two. Should Michel grab a hold of Page, he's probably going for a ride, and it would be one-way!
 
