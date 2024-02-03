Why no UFC Germany comebacks

We got NFC, GMC and Oktagon doing events. Why doesn't the UFC come back ? Germany is also a big Boxing market and has a lot of small kicolkboxing events. There are thousands martial arts schools, each place got one or more.

I know it was initially deemed too bloody, especially with the Stojnic Struve bloody fight. But it's popular nowadays. People follow the UFC. Germans can afford expensive tickets. It's a big economy.
 
Can you name me some German MMA fighters outside Siver? :rolleyes: *Scratches head.*

Not trying to be mean, or anything. I just can't think of any right now o_ O HMMM @Siver!
 
Kampfsportschulen.net got 3250 martial arts gyms listed. That might no even be all in existance.
 
Daniel Weichel. Christian Ecklerin. Dulatov Brothers. Stephen Puetz. Those are some local popular guys. This Abus guy Sean beat. Roberto Soldic fights his whole career out of Germany. Internationally German MMA doesn't do much. But I still believe the shows would be sold out.
 
It’s not good to have a visiting show and have all their fighters lose. It’s not good for the crowd
 
U Fight Cheap stopped really caring about expansion as soon as a Hollywood talent agent took over and convinced a bunch of network executives desperate for streaming content to agree to any demand.

The Fertittas' plan of 'World fucking domination' died to the sounds of Disney executives having their buttocks permanently stamped with an official U Fight Cheap hot dog brander and Ari's maniacal laughter.

Now they don't give much of a fuck about their own product. It's not they wouldn't want to be massive in Germany, but they are too complacent to invest in it. Hell, they've got two Chinese ladies fighting for a title and they aren't even bothering to put it in China.

Be thankful they don't give you any cards. Have you seen the shit they force feed Canada and Australia? They are barely disguised national insults.
 
