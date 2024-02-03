Why no UFC Germany comebacks

Trabaho
We got NFC, GMC and Oktagon doing events. Why doesn't the UFC come back ? Germany is also a big Boxing market and has a lot of small kicolkboxing events. There are thousands martial arts schools, each place got one or more.
I know it was initially deemed too bloody, especially with the Stojnic Struve bloody fight. But it's popular nowadays. People follow the UFC. Germans can afford expensive tickets. It's a big economy.
