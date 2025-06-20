Why MMA risks becoming a bush league and going back to era where the UFC was regional level

There was a recent thread where khabib said MMA orgz won´t sign dagestanis anymore and thought that was interesting.



But lets assume the UFC stops signing them including these from central Asia then the MMA global reach will plummet and honestly nobody wants to watch two country bumpkin Americans who can´t fight go at it.



The UFC only exploded when the internationals came from around the world aka the best talent the world has to offer it became more like a world league where the best fighters take on each other regardless of nationality, When Conor, Khabib, the Europeans, the Nigerians, Ngnanou came along MMA exploded internationally.



If the UFC fails to become a world league where the best fighters go then they will be replaced by an actual world league based on meritocracy.



All sports like NBA, NFL, Soccer, Tennis etc etc have been thru this era but eventually only meritocracy works in the long run because nobody watches or want to waste his time on average athletes but only the creme de la creme..



some are saying if you can promote himself yada yada but the truth is nobody gives a fuk if he can´t fight nobody cares how much someone can sell themselves if he can´t fight and lets not forget this is the art of fighting you can either fight or not if not you don´t belong period. Ppl would rather watch a humble ass dude from Central Asia if he can fight that means he belongs.