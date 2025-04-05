Why Khamzat will be exposed

Mind Mine
In the past it has been said Khamzat lacked stamina.I have seen it said he lacked heart. I think matters may be deeper than stamina or heart. Khamzat fought Usman down to the last pizza crust and almost died of exhaustion. Usman isn’t remotely the TD threat he was. So Khamzat’s ENTIRE plan seemed to be avoid the standup. After the first round not only could he not change strategies when he couldn’t implement a TD he simply had no other strategy but pray to Allah for a merciful final buzzer. The one element sherdog seems to be missing in analyzing Chimaev is fight IQ. Khamzat has zero 5 round fight IQ and he has absolutely no clue what to do if he can’t bully early. We need DDP to weather the early storm. I assure you the most artful withering you have ever seen a man wilt. Khamzat has the fight IQ of Shane Carwin. Let’s go