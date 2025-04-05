Why Khamzat will be exposed

Fighting Usman on short notice is a pretty big switch up



If you're preparing specifically for usman, then you go into the fight expecting a grind, where you have to work for every inch.



People are pointing to that fight being proof he can't go 5 rounds, which is a bit misleading. The way he's preparing now for a 5 round fight against DDP is much different than a 3 round fight against Costa.



I don't think he suffers from a fight IQ issue as much as ego. Against Burns, he actually started the fight reasonably measured and technical. Then, he just decided to brawl with him.



I feel like he just wanted to beat Burns where he's strongest, making the fight harder than it had to be. His own corner was screaming at him, what he was doing was completely opposite of the gameplan.



Seemed like a similar situation against Usman. Khazmat can strike, he could've fought a smarter, more versatile fight but chose to dominate Usman where he's strongest, the wrestling.



To me it seems like he's satisfying his ego, sending a message or whatever it is, more than fight iq.