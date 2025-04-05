Why Khamzat will be exposed

Mind Mine

Mind Mine

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Jul 19, 2021
Messages
3,579
Reaction score
3,101
In the past it has been said Khamzat lacked stamina.I have seen it said he lacked heart. I think matters may be deeper than stamina or heart. Khamzat fought Usman down to the last pizza crust and almost died of exhaustion. Usman isn’t remotely the TD threat he was. So Khamzat’s ENTIRE plan seemed to be avoid the standup. After the first round not only could he not change strategies when he couldn’t implement a TD he simply had no other strategy but pray to Allah for a merciful final buzzer. The one element sherdog seems to be missing in analyzing Chimaev is fight IQ. Khamzat has zero 5 round fight IQ and he has absolutely no clue what to do if he can’t bully early. We need DDP to weather the early storm. I assure you the most artful withering you have ever seen a man wilt. Khamzat has the fight IQ of Shane Carwin. Let’s go
 
We?
Is your boyfriend there with you?
 
Fighting Usman on short notice is a pretty big switch up

If you're preparing specifically for usman, then you go into the fight expecting a grind, where you have to work for every inch.

People are pointing to that fight being proof he can't go 5 rounds, which is a bit misleading. The way he's preparing now for a 5 round fight against DDP is much different than a 3 round fight against Costa.

I don't think he suffers from a fight IQ issue as much as ego. Against Burns, he actually started the fight reasonably measured and technical. Then, he just decided to brawl with him.

I feel like he just wanted to beat Burns where he's strongest, making the fight harder than it had to be. His own corner was screaming at him, what he was doing was completely opposite of the gameplan.

Seemed like a similar situation against Usman. Khazmat can strike, he could've fought a smarter, more versatile fight but chose to dominate Usman where he's strongest, the wrestling.

To me it seems like he's satisfying his ego, sending a message or whatever it is, more than fight iq.
 
not really interested in fighters that barely fight.
 
losing once ever is "being exposed"? You people are literally retarded.
 
