Why Khamzat Chimaev finishes Whittaker in the 1st round 75% and 2 round 95%

Robert Whittaker is a great fighter and his strengths come from being strong, explosive Middleweight and he has decent amount of power in his hands tho not the most technical guy he has been out-manuvered by Izzy without exiting 1st gear..

Whittaker can stuff and shout down someone who is using pure brute force but he can't shout down someone who is extremely technical and skilled.

Khamzat is just way to technically good to get stuffed by Whittaker and despite Whittaker being strong Chimaev is stronger imo but it is the combo of the technical aspect that would be the huge gap.

Whittaker doesn't like to get also pressured and that is why Izzy KO'ed him and what Khamzat does is nothing but extreme pressure. Even in the striking department Khamzat has slight stylistic edge that most don't realize.

But I see it differently tho? I mean how it will unfold! I think there will be several scrambles and in one of these Khamzat strangles whittaker in the 1st round with 75% chance it being the likely outcome..

As good as Whittaker is but there is levels to this in my honest opinion and Khamzat is the way more technical and skilled fighter..

 
Khamzat may actually even have a size advantage over Whittaker (Whittaker used to fight at 170 also). However, I'm thinking stylistically, I'd give an edge to Whittaker though. No one has ever really been able to hold him down, and he has a granite chin and his cardio has never failed him. I'm thinking he could probably find a way to get a finish within 25 minutes or perhaps walk away with a decision.
 
NicholasJBasile said:
Khamzat may actually even have a size advantage over Whittaker (Whittaker used to fight at 170 also). However, I'm thinking stylistically, I'd give an edge to Whittaker though. No one has ever really been able to hold him down, and he has a granite chin and his cardio has never failed him. I'm thinking he could probably find a way to get a finish within 25 minutes or perhaps walk away with a decision.
I don't think he will make it to the 2nd round max.. That fight wouldn't go to the judges because I think Chimaev is to technically good to not find a finish if his using grappling as well
 
Whittaker fought Romero twice and proved he can fight agaist strong wrestlers (much stronger that khamzat)

Whittaker isn't a nobody, Khamzat had difficulties with a good grappler (Burns) ...

Anyways... whittaker is a very complete fighter, Khamzat should prepare a traning camp for 3 months for Whittaker
 
MrLuke said:
I don't think he will make it to the 2nd round max.. That fight wouldn't go to the judges because I think Chimaev is to technically good to not find a finish if his using grappling as well
You could be right, mate -- I would love to see this fight some day.
 
Whittaker dummies Khamzat, that's why Khamzat wants to be bestfriends instead. "i don't want to fight that guy"

Couldn't even convincingly beat a 5'9 former lightweight.... no coincidence that also happens to be the only elite fighter he's ever faced.
 
He is not stuffing Chimaev he is just to technical to get stuffed he is not using brute force to get the Takedowns. You can't stopped that..

Grounded and choked out that is inevitable
 
Honestly, I'm a huge Khamzat fan, and think he takes the WW belt this year. Whittaker is his most difficult match up at 185 I think. His wrestling defense is just so damn slick, and I don't think Khamzat can bull rush him right out of the gate.

I think it would come down to mostly a striking battle, which technically Bobby should win. Khamzat would have that big power that he could catch Bobby with, I just don't think it's likely. Who knows though, Khamzat is always improving.
 
The_Demon_In_Me said:
Whittaker fought Romero twice and proved he can fight agaist strong wrestlers (much stronger that khamzat)

Whittaker isn't a nobody, Khamzat had difficulties with a good grappler (Burns) ...

Anyways... whittaker is a very complete fighter, Khamzat should prepare a traning camp for 3 months for Whittaker
Rookie response. I think Whittaker beats Khamzat but comparing Khamzat to Yoel is just stupid. Yoel had very little top control or effective grappling once securing a takedown and his gameplan was always more striking focused. Beyond that his cardio wasn't good so he couldn't really ever apply a strong wrestling game plan. Furthermore Yoel was outwrestled in MMA by guys like Brunson and Ronny Markes, who are...lesser wrestlers in a freestyle sense. Khamzat has a very different grappling and wrestling game, it's the focus of his fighting and he's dominant from top position and relentless, sticky wrestler who makes adjustments and chains if need be.

I assume by stronger you mean better wrestler anyways. Olympic medals don't make you better in MMA.
 
I like how you word your opinion in "will happen"
 
HuskySamoan said:
Rookie response. I think Whittaker beats Khamzat but comparing Khamzat to Yoel is just stupid. Yoel had very little top control or effective grappling once securing a takedown and his gameplan was always more striking focused. Beyond that his cardio wasn't good so he couldn't really ever apply a strong wrestling game plan. Furthermore Yoel was outwrestled in MMA by guys like Brunson and Ronny Markes, who are...lesser wrestlers in a freestyle sense. Khamzat has a very different grappling and wrestling game, it's the focus of his fighting and he's dominant from top position and relentless, sticky wrestler who makes adjustments and chains if need be.

I assume by stronger you mean better wrestler anyways. Olympic medals don't make you better in MMA.
Rookie?
I was awnsering the creator of the thread who was saying Khamzat is stronger than Whittaker...

I wasn't comparing Khamzat with Yoel, I just said Whittaker had experience to fight strong wrestlers (then I put the example of Yoel).
For Whittaker isn't new to fight a guy like Khamzat (wrestler).

Instead Khamzat had one challenge (Burns), and had a lot of difficulties... (not as good cardio as we thought, no good chin...etc)

Whittaker wiped out almost all the MW division. Khamzat had the opportunity to fight Rockhold and didn't accept it...(and there's rumors Costa wanted to set a fight and Khamzat didn't...)
 
The_Demon_In_Me said:
Rookie?
I was awnsering the creator of the thread who was saying Khamzat is stronger than Whittaker...

I wasn't comparing Khamzat with Yoel, I just said Whittaker had experience to fight strong wrestlers (then I put the example of Yoel).
For Whittaker isn't new to fight a guy like Khamzat (wrestler).

Instead Khamzat had one challenge (Burns), and had a lot of difficulties... (not as good cardio as we thought, no good chin...etc)

Whittaker wiped out almost all the MW division. Khamzat had the opportunity to fight Rockhold and didn't accept it...
You mixing facts with falsehood here. First of all Yoel is not a wrestler heavy fighter and stopped wrestling besides he uses force to get Takedowns that is the difference and you didn't get my drift on the up and also Khamzat didn't use grappling against Burns again apples and oranges.

I am telling you right now Whittaker won't be able to stuff Khamzat he is way to technical and doesn't need brute force to get him down..
 
MrLuke said:
You mixing facts with falsehood here. First of all Yoel is not a wrestler heavy fighter and stopped wrestling besides he uses force to get Takedowns that is the difference and you didn't get my drift on the up and also Khamzat didn't use grappling against Burns again apples and oranges.

I am telling you right now Whittaker won't be able to stuf Khamzat he is way to technical and doesn't need brute force to get him down..
Ok we'll see
 
