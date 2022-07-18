  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Why Jon Jones was unbeatable

Most fighters stick to their strengths and mix it up on occasion. Jones hole game plan was to constantly mix it up. You never knew if there was an elbow, spinning back fist, kick, knee or takedown. He did this with superior reach and simply took mixed martial arts literally.

We saw that a wrestling based fighter could not beat him, and a striking based would have trouble with his wrestling... So jon Jones was the best of both worlds. If you program someone to fight optimally, you do like Jones.. Do everything..
 
mix it up? no
here is my daily correct you
still a white belt even if you spam garbage to rank uo



JBJ literally beat everyone at their own game up until about rampage. then he started to have more fun doing what ever. but also making it a point to be better at opponents game plan 1st
do you just make threads via

insert random popular name - random general subject that could be applied to a lot of guys

randy - father of gnp
JBJ - innovator of mixing shit up
big frank - garbage grappler

you really suck at this
 
Jon also has the best fight IQ we’ve ever seen in the UFC. His ability to adjust, game plan and ability to think are very hard to deal with. Hes a master at always adapting and in close fights, hes been able to win because of his octagon intelligence, even after he’s forced off his special supplements and gets old.
 
Jon Jones is like the final boss in a fighting game. Especially in his early 20s. He was bigger, faster, stronger... more moves, better wrestling. Young man energy, good fight IQ. And on top of all of that, he was on PEDs too.
 
Beaten by a handicapped man, and USADA. Never forget.

Jones is probably the greatest example of a fighter with seemingly everything going for him. He was physically and athletically one of the most gifted fighters ever, he had a true fighter's and a killer's mindset, mid-competition, and he constantly innovated himself up until the end of his run. Granted, I do believe he's used PEDS longer than he wants us to believe, and that's been a major part of his success. However, if you have a mild to pro-PED stance, you can't deny that Jones is the one true GOAT of MMA.
 
Jones is the UFC gold standard for championship level fight IQ. This coupled with his frame, athleticism, cardio and his granite chin would make it hard for any opponent. Now add his mastery of every conceivable position of a fight. He is arguably the best Clinch fighter in modern MMA. His range attacks are Dhalsim level skills, and his wrestling has seen him best even MMA’s most proficient Olympian. Let’s also not forget that he has one of the best GNP assaults that this sport has seen and PED’s or not we have a true master of the mixed martial arts. You can’t inject skill, Jones is on a completely different plane than any fighter we have ever seen at LHW or will see for quite some time.

It is easy for people to hate on him for his out of cage antics but don’t let it pollute his in cage accolades for over a decade. He has fought and beaten every legitimate challenger in his weight class for more time than anyone we have seen in the history of the division. His hitlist of names is otherworldly and I have no issue giving respect where respect is due.

Prime Jones would literally have an A+ im every skill or physical attribute except for punching power. He was almost the perfect fighter.

A lot of new fans didnt see him when he was fucking up legends left and right and doscount his GOAT status. Love him or hate him, i cant take you serious if you dont have him on your short list of GOATs.
 
theleerygoose said:
Prime Jones would literally have an A+ im every skill or physical attribute except for punching power. He was almost the perfect fighter.
Yeah his hands were pretty weak, but it's not about any individual shot, it's that he throws all of them, fluidly.

He did develop some decent kicks but he doesn't even need them.
 
