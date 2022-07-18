Why Jon Jones was unbeatable

Jones is the UFC gold standard for championship level fight IQ. This coupled with his frame, athleticism, cardio and his granite chin would make it hard for any opponent. Now add his mastery of every conceivable position of a fight. He is arguably the best Clinch fighter in modern MMA. His range attacks are Dhalsim level skills, and his wrestling has seen him best even MMA’s most proficient Olympian. Let’s also not forget that he has one of the best GNP assaults that this sport has seen and PED’s or not we have a true master of the mixed martial arts. You can’t inject skill, Jones is on a completely different plane than any fighter we have ever seen at LHW or will see for quite some time.It is easy for people to hate on him for his out of cage antics but don’t let it pollute his in cage accolades for over a decade. He has fought and beaten every legitimate challenger in his weight class for more time than anyone we have seen in the history of the division. His hitlist of names is otherworldly and I have no issue giving respect where respect is due.