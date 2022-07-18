Why Jon Jones was unbeatable

Enclave
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2022
- Messages
- 298
- Reaction score
- 155
Most fighters stick to their strengths and mix it up on occasion. Jones hole game plan was to constantly mix it up. You never knew if there was an elbow, spinning back fist, kick, knee or takedown. He did this with superior reach and simply took mixed martial arts literally.
We saw that a wrestling based fighter could not beat him, and a striking based would have trouble with his wrestling... So jon Jones was the best of both worlds. If you program someone to fight optimally, you do like Jones.. Do everything..
We saw that a wrestling based fighter could not beat him, and a striking based would have trouble with his wrestling... So jon Jones was the best of both worlds. If you program someone to fight optimally, you do like Jones.. Do everything..